Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

July 24, 1897: The Alaska gold fever has struck Elko and quite a number of people talk of going there in the spring.

Willie McDowell rode in from Ruby Valley last Saturday on his bicycle, making the 48 miles in 6 ½ hours. He came by the way of Halleck and then down the railroad track. It took 1 ½ hours to come from Osino to Elko. If the last part of the road had been better he would have made the whole 48 miles in six hours.

100 YEARS AGO

July 24, 1922: Unfortunately, the scenic resources of Elko county are at present little known, less exploited and must less advertised. In the Ruby division of the Humboldt National forest are to be found points of scenic beauty that rival the famous Yosemite Valley of California and in some cases surpass those to be found in many of the much advertised National Parks. The massive grandeur of the jagged skyline of the Rubies and the placid water of its many emerald lakes are scenes worthy of the time and effort of any lover of the great outdoors.

July 28, 1922: With a plant capable of producing each day sufficient oil to supply all of Elko county for a month, the Catlin Shale products company is in a fair way to establish an industry of no small importance for the community, judging from the very interesting presentation of the matter at yesterday’s meeting of the Progressive Business club by W.L. Sheeler, superintendent of the plant. Elko county shales are remarkable when compared with those of other sections of the country in the fact that they contain a far greater percentage of paraffine than those of Utah and Colorado. In the six years of experimental operation of the plant a world of changes have been made in perfecting a successful mode of extraction of the oil content of the Elko county rock. In this refinery will be found stills capable of handling the lighter oil content of the crude to the amount of 200 barrels every twenty-four hours. The agitators have a capacity of 30 barrels a day and the wax plant, a complete unit will produce twenty-four tons of refined pure white wax in a twenty-four hour period.

75 YEARS AGO

July 24, 1947: Mr. and Mrs. Edward Bastida and three children, Sharon, Larry and Joey, of Mountain Home, Ida., were visitors in Jarbidge for several days. Mr. Bastida was happy to be here again as it refreshed a happy childhood and school days spent here.

July 25, 1947: Service, 24 hours a day, will begin in the near future at Wagner’s Drive Inn, which was recently leased to Mr. and Ms. Leslie Carter of Elko. Wagner’s Drive Inn, located at the east end of Idaho street, will be managed by Milt Lee, who formerly operated the bowling alley and lunch counter in the basement of the Carter building. The drive-inn stand was opened the first of June by Mr. and Mrs. Fred Wagner, who will continue to operate the Wagner Ice Cream store on Railroad street.

July 26, 1947: Newton Crumley, Elko County businessman and owner of the Commercial Hotel and Ranchinn, has announced the sale of all but one of his PX Ranches to Bing Crosby, star of stage, screen and radio. Crumley said he sold the ranches as his business holdings prevented him from spending sufficient time on them. Crosby said he purchased the ranches because he wanted to expand his interests in Elko County. Beside that, he wanted a place like Elko County to bring up the kids. Crosby plans to sell his ranch near Tuscarora. Lawrence Miller, manager of the Crumley properties will remain with that organization and manage the South PX. John Eacret, present manager of the Crosby Ranch, will remain with him and manage the new properties.

July 30, 1947: One of the most modern and best equipped dry clearing establishments in the state of Nevada will be opened in Elko within six weeks by Jack Martin and John Carson of this city. It will be known as the Ideal Cleaners and Tailors. Equipment for the plant, which represents an investment of $20,000 is beginning to arrive and is said to be of the latest design available. Martin and Carson said they anticipated specializing in tailoring and clothing repair work in the establishment as well as dry cleaning. The new one-story plant will be made of cinder block, a new construction material, and located at First and River streets. John Carson, presently employed in the Bank of Commerce, was formerly employed in the DeLuxe Cleaning firm with his brother, Larry Carson. Martin is well known in this county, having been born in Mountain City. He has spent most of his life within the boundaries of Nevada. During World War II he served with the Army Air Forces during which time he was connected with the military intelligence branch. Martin has been with Reinhart’s since 1930 as a member of their sales force.

50 YEARS AGO

July 25,1972: Several members of the Nevada Civic Club of Elko last night paid a surprise visit to one of their fellow members, Jack Betti, whom they honored with a life membership to the club. Betti received recognition from the organization for his long-dedicated service as a member. He recently moved to Reno where he is recovering from a series of operations. Last night the members went to the home of Mrs. Mario Micheli, Jack’s daughter, where Betti is visiting. Betti has been a member of the club since it was organized from the old Exchange Club in the early 1950’s. The long-time members of the club who made the visit were Jim Boyland, J.F. McElroy, Al Silvani, C.B. (Chick) Handwright and Earl Shobe.

July 26, 1972: The annual Elko County 4-H Camp Day was held recently at the Lamoille Grove. The first item on the agenda was the Public Speaking Contest. The winner in the Junior Division was Marianne Sorensen from Ruby Valley. The Senior winner was Linda Westlund, who will represent Elko County at the State Contest, along with Mike Bilbao, who was the runner-up in the Senior Division. Campaign speeches and the election for county officers followed. Those elected were: president, Linda Westlund from Lamoille; vice-president, Donna Wright, Clover Valley; Secretary, Elizabeth Carpenter, Elko; treasurer; Reed Knudsen, Wells; reporter, Jay Wright, Independence Valley; and song leader, Jennifer Evans, Independence Valley. A tour of the Spring Creek Animal Farm followed and was enjoyed by everyone present.

July 29, 1972: A new problem has cropped up for the Nevada State Highway Department in the Interstate 80 project between Pequop Summit and Oasis in the form of a cavern directly under the road bed. According to Frank Smyth, public information officer for the department, the cavern appeared as a four-foot hole in the shoulder of the rough grade of the road bed. Inspectors and engineers had been able to determine that the cavern descends some 95 feet into the earth. The cave runs about 40 feet underground at a slope and then drops off vertically about 55 feet. There is a four-foot crust from the top of the ground to the beginning of the cavern. Nevada Highway Department geologist Bert Replogle was to have entered the cave yesterday in an attempt to determine the extent of the cavern.

25 YEARS AGO

July 24, 1997: Workers have begun preparing Sherman Station and several outbuildings for a move to the main city park from the XJ Ranch south of Jiggs. Yesterday the Nevada Division of Forestry conservation camp inmates started taking apart the stable, the oldest building on the ranch, dating back to the 1880s. Several years ago, part of the stable roof collapsed, leaving a gaping hole and the ultimate puzzle for workers to put back together. After the logs are marked, the crew will take the stable apart and put it back together one log at a time in the park, Elko Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carla Wille said. Meanwhile the movers are building a steel cage around the 4,800-square foot station that will hold it together while it is lifted onto a truck and transported to the park.

July 25, 1997: After a spiritual song, a prayer, a historical reading and the call, “To the wagons!”, a group of about 300 area Mormons began pulling 36 hand carts yesterday on a two-day reenactment of the historic trek westward by Mormon pioneers. Tuesday was the 150th anniversary of the arrival in the Salt Lake Valley of the original group of Mormon pioneers who traveled on foot 1,050 miles from Council Bluff, Iowa. The trek was about 13 miles from just south of Deeth to the 71 Ranch, along the foothills of the Ruby Mountains. The trekkers spent last night at the Dahl Ranch, about seven miles into the hike. Around the campfires, church members were entertained by a traveling spiritual group that provided music and told tales of the pioneers.