125 YEARS AGO

August 6, 1898: Although A. F. Mahoney sold a big band of sheep – in the neighborhood of 15,000 – he has several thousand left. W. F. is one of the solid men of Elko county.

———

At their meeting last Monday the County Commissioners discharged the Court-house janitor, and the officers now have to do their own sweeping.

———

A new bicycle for Postmaster Snider of Tuscarora, went north on Wednesday morning’s stage. It was purchased by Mr. Snider through the agency carried by Lander Taber.

100 YEARS AGO

August 6, 1923: The contract for the construction of the grandstand designed to hold a crowd of five hundred people for the Elko County Fair, was let yesterday by the fair board to a Wells lumber company, according to information received today. The grandstand is to be built on a concrete foundation with concrete abutments which were poured some time ago and which have set a sufficient length of time to allow the work of construction to proceed.

August 8, 1923: A new two story brick building will be an addition to the business section of Elko in the near future. The work of excavating for the basement of the new structure is already under way and it is thought that construction will be completed this fall. The new building is being erected by Fred and Joe Puccinelli, on the lot adjacent to their present location on the north.

75 YEARS AGO

August 6, 1948: Shorty Miglioretto plans to open Shorty’s Club, his new bar at 465 Railroad street tomorrow morning or bust in the attempt. This morning a truck which was backing up to the almost completed establishment with a safe for the protection of Shorty’s valuables backed up a little too far. However a new plate glass window was promptly installed and Shorty says that drinks will go on sale tomorrow morning at 10 o’clock.

———

Mr. and Mrs. Newton Crumley and daughters returned from Lake Tahoe yesterday, flying to Elko. Mrs. Crumley spent a month at the lake in company with her daughters, while Mr. Crumley spent some of his time there and the remainder in this city.

August 10, 1948: Lots on the East Mountain City townsite in northern Elko county will be sold at minimums from $10 to $66 by the bureau of land management at the townsite, Marion Clawson, director, announced today. Bids must be made in person or by an agent, and the buyer must furnish evidence of citizenship or declaration of intention to become a citizen.

August 11, 1948: Joe Marisquirena and his daughter Anita, well known Elkoites, announced today the opening on Saturday of Pine Lodge, their new tavern in Lamoille. The establishment is housed in a new building constructed by Bill Mockwitz, contractor of Boise, Idaho. The bar itself is of log construction, and the interior of the building is finished in knotty pine. Another pleasant feature of the new establishment is a stone fireplace and couches for lounging.

50 YEARS AGO

August 7, 1973: Forty-Seven Boy Scouts from Troop 52 and nine scouts from Troop 93 of Elko are taking part in the National Scout Jamboree which ends today at Farragut Park, Idaho. A report from David White, jamboree correspondent from troop 52, tells of activities since the event began last week. On Tuesday night the troop held a Campfire Forum where each patrol discussed the problems of its community and nation. Todd Carillo was elected to be the representative for the troop. On Wednesday all scouts started for the Friendship Arena where several celebrities were in attendance. Two of them were Bob Hope and the president of Boy Scouts of America.

August 10, 1973: Toni Rose, the 1973 Nevada State High School Rodeo Queen, will be competing for the national title Aug. 13-18 in Ogden, Utah, at the National High School Rodeo Championship Finals.

———

Water Polo is a new interest in Elko. Doug Harper, Rich Randle, Jo Ed Merick, Debbie Herman and Dave Boone have been practicing this past week at the city pool. Referee Gil Patterson is organizing and coaching the teams.

August 11, 1973: Reassignments, transfers and replacements of various Humboldt National Forest personnel over the past few months have been announced by Forest Supervisor Vern L. Thompson. Due to the closing of the Gold Creek ranger District office in Elko, former Ranger Rance Rollins was transferred to the Beaverhead National Forest at Ennis, Mont; Range Conservationist Dick Ward has been reassigned to the Mountain City Range District as has Range Technician Raymond Mendive. Penny Pruitt, district clerk for the Gold Creek District office accepted a position with the Western Pacific Railroad in Elko.

25 YEARS AGO

August 7, 1998: Barrick Goldstrike Mines Inc. donated $45,000 to help build the new Elko Senior Citizens Center, which will be located at Ruby View and Indian View Heights drives. Organizers hope to go out for bid between October and February with a building completion date of September 1999 or February 2000.

August 8, 1998: For three magical days next weekend, the Elko Convention Center will be transformed into an enchanted story-telling village inhabited by yarn spinners, strolling minstrels and mimes, ghosts and goblins, pied pipers and puppeteers. Visitors to Elko’s first Storytelling Festival can travel through Yarnspinners Grove to listen to the tales of others or tell one of their own.

———

Back in 1979, Royal Orser was the principal of Elko High School, the rock group KISS was on the radio and Dave Pratt was known as “that kid who drove the yellow Trans-Am.” Today Pratt is the morning man at KUPD Radio in Phoenix and his show “Pratt in the Morning,” has just been named America’s longest running rock ’n roll morning show in history.

August 12, 1998: With site grading at the Sherman Station project scheduled to be complete within a couple of days, the Elko Chamber of Commerce will be allowed to occupy at least some of the outbuildings for the remainder of the tourism season, Elko City Councilmen decided yesterday.