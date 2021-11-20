Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

November 14, 1896: Clover Valley – The late storms did a little damage viz: blew down E.C. Wood’s blacksmith shop, Dillen Robert’s barn, also a barn belonging to Abner Wiseman.

The Dexter shipped something over $5,000 in gold and silver amalgam from Tuscarora to New York Thursday night.

100 YEARS AGO

November 14, 1921: The passing of the Ely airplane over South Fork valley three times a week is making our local people indifferent to the big mechanical air birds. Time was when we all rubbered to see an airship, and we are now counting the days when we will be travelling on them.

November 16, 1921: Fred Davis, the Bullion mining man, was an arrival yesterday and says that when the meteor passed over the mountains some days ago, they thought that it had fallen nearby, and that it sounded like the explosion of a powder magazine, one man coming up to the mine to see what had set the powder off.

November 18, 1921: The indications point to a storm in the next few days, as the wind is blowing and the clouds are piling up on the top of the Ruby mountains. A general storm would prove a blessing to the sheepmen who are pushing their bands south to the winter range in the southern part of the state. The water holes are pretty well dried up at this time of the year and with snow on the ground the sheep can pass over the dry sections, depending on the snow for moisture.

75 YEARS AGO

November 18, 1946: Tom Kane of Lee was re-elected president of the Elko County Farm Bureau by directors of the organization at their annual convention. Directors are Dan Kennedy of Lamoille, vice-chairman; Mrs. Selma Smiley of Starr Valley, secretary; Dan Williams, Tuscarora; William Hylton, Star Valley; Sylvia Upwall, Elko; and William Drown of Lee and Kane. Kane was also named chairman of the livestock department, Frank Winchell of Wells was named vice-chairman of the department and Alfred Salicchi of Lamoille, secretary. Mrs. Selma Smiley was named chairman of the home community department. Mrs. J.J. Gregory of Elko was elected vice-chairman and Mrs. Lewis Byers of Lamoille secretary.

November 20, 1946: Ray Merkley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Merkley, is spending a month leave with his parents. Ray has spent the past year on the Durham Victory in the South Pacific. Also visiting at the Merkley home is Henry “Hank” Aguirre of Ryndon. When their 30 days are up the boys will return to San Francisco for reassignment.

50 YEARS AGO

November 15, 1971: The Aggie Club at Elko Community College hosted the officers of the Aggie Club at the University of Nevada, Reno, who travelled to Elko on Friday to install the officers of the recently formed local Aggie Club. The newly installed officers for the local ECC Aggie Club are: Mike Griswold, president; Gary Prunty, vice president; Linda Bilbao, club secretary-treasurer; Kay Steninger, club historian; and Bruce Bartlett, club historian.

November 19, 1971: The powerhouse in the Lamoille Valley was totally destroyed last night when a fire of unknown origin swept through the powerhouse building. According to a spokesman for the Nevada Division of Forestry, the fire started in the back room of the building, spread to the attic and through the attic area of the structure. The NDF, assisted by the Lamoille Volunteer Fire Department, kept the fire from spreading to other nearby areas, but were unable to use water on the structure for fear of electrical shock from the generators, the spokesman said.

25 YEARS AGO

November 14, 1996: Nevada 3A: The Spring Creek boys’ soccer team will take its No. 2 seed into the state tournament against Yerington tomorrow, playing a 10 a.m. semifinal game at Incline. The other semifinal game pits Tahoe-Truckee against Whittell. The two winners will battle for the 3A state championship on Saturday. “Anybody can win it,” Spring Creek coach Dick Canady said. “Whoever keeps their composure should come out on top.” Nevada 4A: After years of playoff frustration, Elko High School has a chance to erase its past experience by bringing home the first-ever Nevada 4A League boy’s state soccer championship. The Indians must first get past southern zone champion Cimmaron Memorial of Las Vegas. Douglas, the northern zone champion with a 4-3 sudden death win over Elko last Saturday faces Bonanza High School in the other semifinal. The state championship is slated on Saturday. “We’re going in cold turkey,” said Elko coach Al Sindlinger, “But the way we’re playing, we can beat anybody. We ae playing good soccer.”

November 15, 1996: Elko County’s population grew six percent from 1995, the sixth highest rate among Nevada counties, with the unincorporated area recording the fastest growth at 10 percent, according to preliminary population estimates from the State Demographer’s Office. Elko County’s total population was estimated at 45,530, up 2,580 from 1995. The report also shows a 34 percent increase from the 33,770-population figure in the 1990 census. Elko County Manager George Boucher said most of the increase can be seen in Spring Creek and the areas surrounding the City of Elko. Boucher said the growth of the mining industry is the cause for the population increase. “That, and mining-support businesses,” Boucher said.

