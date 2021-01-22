Rewrite: News from past issues

January 19, 1921: The city council, with all the members present, met last evening in the police court with a committee from the Elko County Farm Bureau to talk over the proposed site for the state and county fair. The establishment of a site for the fair grounds was one of the factors entering into the recent fight over the Elko water works, and no doubt had its influence in winning the election. Those in favor of purchasing the water system and the lands have always had in mind the establishment of a city park, a public playground, an aviation field, a baseball park, a public camping ground and last but most important of all a state and county fair. After the successful fair of last fall the Elko county farm bureau committee decided on the land lying just east of town on what is known as the China ranch, which is included in the purchase of the water works.