Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
January 18, 2021: The warm wave of the past week settled the fate of the ice column in front of the Depot Hotel. It vanished from sight as slick as one of Ostreicher’s famous cocktails goes down Uncle Dick’s throat.
Al Reed was in from Reed’s Station Monday for a new buggy which came in from the East for him by Saturday’s freight train.
Persons wishing young fish during the season of 1896 can procure a blank application by calling the Free Press office. Persons having suitable streams of water should make it a point to stock them with young trout. It will cost you nothing. All you will have to do is fill out an application and then come to Elko and get the fish when ready for transplanting.
100 YEARS AGO January 17, 1921: It is not often that at a family reunion four generations set down to the same table, but that is what happened yesterday when Mrs. M. Dakin, occupying the seat of honor at a family reunion held at the John Griswold residence, could look down the table and see a line of descendent for four generations, ending with the little Gregory children. The second generation consisted of Mrs. C.E. Noble, Mrs. T.E. Jones, Mrs. John Grisley and Mrs. C.W. Griswold; the third generation consisted of Morley Griswold, Warner Griswold, Mrs. Harry Chenoweth, Roy Jones, Mrs. Pope Gregory, Esther and Ethel Noble, Bee Jones, Mildred Thompson and Madeline Wolford; the fourth generation consisted of Joe Chenoweth, Howard Jones and the two Gregory children.
January 19, 1921: The city council, with all the members present, met last evening in the police court with a committee from the Elko County Farm Bureau to talk over the proposed site for the state and county fair. The establishment of a site for the fair grounds was one of the factors entering into the recent fight over the Elko water works, and no doubt had its influence in winning the election. Those in favor of purchasing the water system and the lands have always had in mind the establishment of a city park, a public playground, an aviation field, a baseball park, a public camping ground and last but most important of all a state and county fair. After the successful fair of last fall the Elko county farm bureau committee decided on the land lying just east of town on what is known as the China ranch, which is included in the purchase of the water works.
75 YEARS AGOJanuary 17, 1946: Uniting descendants of early day California and Nevada families, the marriage of Miss Rosita Petit of Camarillo, California, and Private Thomas Jenkins Marvel of Battle Mountain, was solemnized at the Chapel of the Catholic Church in Camarillo California on the morning of December 28, 1945. The bride is the younger daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Petit of Camarillo. The town situated in the San Fernando Valley of Southern California bears the name of Camarillo in honor of the maternal ancestors of the bride who were established on the present lands as a gift from the King of Spain in early days. The bridegroom is the second son of Mr. and Mrs. E.R. Marvel, owners and operators of the W.T. Jenkins Company, with extensive ranch and stock holdings. His maternal grandparents were early day settlers in Lander county, establishing the ranch holding still held by member of the family.
January 21, 1946: Elko residents enjoyed their first ice skating carnival yesterday afternoon at the city park. Several hundred persons were in attendance. The carnival was the first to be sponsored by the Elko Lions. They hope to make it an annual event. Robley Burns announced the events over a loud speaker. George F. Wright was the starter and judges were William Moell, Rudy Zuber and Frank Unamuno. Arrangements were under the direction of chairman Harry Pohlabel. The results were as follows: Winners of the 8 years and younger race, first, Edward Foster, age 8; second Katherine Starr, age 7; Jackie Hunter, age 5 (youngest participant). Ten years and younger, first, Don Parent, 9; LeRoy Arrascada, 9; Andrae Berger. 10. Girls 10 to 14 years, first, Patricia Turner, 12; Shirley Hull, 12; Deloa Weathers, 12. Boys 10 to 14 years, first, Charles Morse, 14; Robert Jones, 11; Pat Sullivan, 11; Girls 14 to 18 years, first Peggy Lower, 15; Marlene Moldenhauer, 14; Elner Abbett, 15. Boys 14 to 18 years, first, Jack Carter, 15; Richard Quinn, 14; Jerry Fobes, 16. Over 18—Demonstration by Enos Arrascada.
50 YEARS AGOJanuary 21, 1971: George R. Boucher, 40, today was named supervisor of the county road department to succeed Ves Bloxham, 61, who had held the position for the past 21 years. Boucher has been a resident of Elko County since July of 1931 and graduated from Elko High School in 1948. After four years of service in the U.S. Air Force, he earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering in 1960 at the University of Nevada in Reno. He has been employed at the Nevada Youth Training Center as a vocational education instructor. Boucher also has been in charge of the NYTC fire crew during summer months.
January 22, 1971: The congregation of First Presbyterian Church has voted to build an addition to the Christian education facilities of the church. The 101st annual congregational meeting that voted the addition elected a building committee composed of Dale Porter, Jr., chairman; William Nisbet, Robert Regnier, Mrs. Kirby Reser, Mrs. Charles Knight and Wayne Wilde.
25 YEARS AGOJanuary18, 1996: Elko County Commissioners yesterday voted unanimously to approve a lease with the University of Nevada, Reno, to relocate the Dodd/Beal Fire Protection Training Academy to the Carlin area. Approval of the agreement prior to yesterday’s meeting has been stalled for nearly a year as university and county officials haggled over insurance.
January 19, 1996: The National Weather Service office in Elko reported 9.6 inches of snow fell in Elko in the last 24 hours, making yesterday’s storm one of the five largest snowfalls in the past 26 years. The weather service expects an additional one to four inches of snow to fall today. Snow levels have made street travel difficult on any but the major arteries, and connector streets are accessible only to four-wheel drive vehicles and some front-wheel drive cars and trucks.
January 20, 1996: Spring Creek Association directors said Thursday they were pleased with the progress toward getting the Spring Creek area a post office. “It looks like we may have a post office out here in as little as six months,” Duane McPherson, president of the SCA, said. But he noted there will be the inconvenience of having to undergo a zip code change.