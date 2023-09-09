125 YEARS AGOSeptember 10, 1898: Valentine Walther left a choice lot of apples at this office last Friday. They were grown in his orchard in Huntington Valley. He has a fine place there and grows all kinds of vegetables and some of the hardier fruits.

Ice formed in iron pipes exposed, Tuesday night.

Johnny Garecht and wife have gone out to Mound Valley to reside, Mr. Garrecht having accepted a position as clerk in J.J. Hylton’s store.

The Elko Schools opened last Monday morning with an attendance of 137, which number has been increased daily since and will continue to do so for some time to come, as many families will move into town for the winter months. The pupils were enrolled as follows: Elko County High School, enrollment 35. Elko Public School, 23 pupils.

100 YEARS AGOSeptember 3, 1923: The Tracy Fairchild Ranch in Independence Valley was the scene yesterday of a pretty home wedding when Miss Leona May Suttle, charming young daughter of G.T. Suttle of Independence Valley, became the bride of Clinton G. “Chop” Fairchild, well known son of Senator Fairchild. Judge McNamara of his city made the trip north to officiate at the wedding of this popular young couple. The happy couple will make their home on the Fairchild ranch, where young Fairchild is associated with his father.

September 5, 1923: Are you going to Wells tomorrow to attend the opening of the county fair? The special train leaves during the morning and the good people of our sister city offer us a day of unusual attractions.

September 7, 1923: The open season on ducks opens on September 16th, which falls on Sunday. The Elko hunters are making preparations to be out on this date and every one who can get away will leave here Saturday afternoon for Ruby Lake to be on hand early Sunday morning. Ruby Lake is so large that the more hunters the better the shooting, as the bombardment keeps the birds moving.

75 YEARS AGOSeptember 4, 1948: Inauguration on September 1 of newly authorized air parcel post service will give Elko overnight delivery of packages to practically every city in the nation, according to K. L. Wickwire, United Air Lines’ station manager here.

September 7, 1948: Students trudged doggedly up the steps of the Elko County High School this morning resigning their fate for the next nine months. When the bell rang officially opening the 1948-49 school year, more than 270 trooped into the auditorium for the opening assembly. After the assembly concluded, the students split into classes for the purpose of electing officers for the coming year. Officers selected are: Seniors – Alan Sargent, president; Leslie Jones, vice president; Arleen Cave, secretary treasurer; Leonard Herrera and Delia Carrillo, class representatives. Juniors: Floyd Vice, president; Leon Hay, vice president; Leah Gregory, secretary treasurer; Mary Lesbo and Douglas Glenn, class representatives. Sophomores – John Cobb, president; John Sheerin, vice president; Jerry Reynolds, secretary treasurer; Mary Todd and Bob Vizina, class representatives; Freshmen – Duane Kern, president; Raymond Paoli, vice president; Patty Samon, secretary treasurer; Telmela Wayman and Stanley Switzer, class representatives.

September 9, 1948: The call letters for the Elko radio station have been changed from KERS to KELK, according to an announcement from T. J. Slowier, secretary of the federal communications commission. Members of the corporation building the station had wanted KLKO for call letters, but these had already been assigned.

50 YEARS AGOSeptember 4, 1973: Bob Secrist of Elko County Farm Supply purchased John Palacio’s grand champion steer for a record price of $2.40 per pound during the 1973 4-H Auction held Sunday. Dawnel Wright’s grand champion lamb was purchased by Spring Creek Animal Farm, represented by Lulu Pratt and Dick Culley. The animal sold for $8 per pound.

September 5, 1973: Archery season for polar bears opened in Elko this weekend or so it seems as an unknown archer shot an arrow (apparently aimed for the heart) at the Commercial Hotel’s White King and pierced the giant statue. The arrow, complete with red feathers, was discovered in the bear yesterday morning by a patrolling Elko policeman.

September 6, 1973: A 50 mile per hour wind whipped through Elko for a few minutes late yesterday afternoon causing damage to local roofs and trees and shattering a plate glass window at the Ruby Music Co. Bill Anderson of the U. S. weather service office called the windstorm a freak incident for this area as it was similar to a tornado. He added the wind was part of a squall line of thunderstorms passing the Elko area.

September 8, 1973: Dr. William Bert is a newcomer to the Northern Nevada Community College, accepting the position of executive vice president. He comes to Elko from Arizona where he was associated with Yuma Junior College for the past 10 years.

25 YEARS AGOSeptember 5, 1998: Are whiners, snipers, clams, time bombs, bulls or other “difficult” people driving you crazy at work? Are bottom line or disrupting performance and productivity? Do clients, customers, co-workers or bosses often ruin your workday? It can be a serious problem for companies, causing production delays, high employee turnover and lost business, according to national consultant Roz Parry, who will be teaching a course for area businesses Sept. 18 titled “Dealing with Difficult People (and how to avoid becoming one yourself!)” The program is being sponsored by NENDA and the Elko Chamber of Commerce.

September 8, 1998: Plans to build a bicycle/pedestrian path along a portion of the Humboldt River ran into a state roadblock when the city learned its application for a federally funded, state-administered grant had been refused. According to a letter to Assistant City Manager Charles Williams, the city’s application called for a path that does not meet a minimum width requirement.

September 9, 1998: Ed Robertson of Lamoille was named Best All-Around Rider at the Elko County Fair and Livestock show and one of the horses he showed, Jay Wright’s mare Miss Nevada, was named Outstanding Stock Horse. Robertson was presented the Melvin Jones Memorial Trophy for his riding and accepted the Louise Marvel Memorial Trophy on behalf of the horse.