125 YEARS AGO

July 9, 1898: W. A. Coxe, formerly with the Gold Creek townsite and mining company, joined Company E, and goes to the front with Captain Sanders. He is a first-class book-keeper and stenographer, and will make a good soldier.

———

Frank Chagnon returned from Tuscarora Thursday. He says everything is looking fine in that section, and predicts that Tuscarora will have a population of 5,000 inside of two years.

———

Under the present mail facilities it takes between three and four days to get a letter from Elko to Gold Creek. Mail for that place has to go to Halleck and then take chances in getting over the remainder of the route. This kind of service will not last long.

100 YEARS AGO

July 9, 1923: V. L. Bunnell, local Studebaker agent who was burned out last week, has obtained semi-permanent quarters from the A. W. Hesson Company, in their building on Commercial street. Mr. Bunell is moving in his cars and office equipment this morning and will henceforth conduct his business from the sale room adjoining the Hesson company on the east.

———

Work of splicing the telephone cable which was burned on the 4th, rendering all of the phones on the south side of the track temporarily out of commission, is being done with all possible haste, and Miss Nellie Anderson, manager of the local office, states that the phones will in all probability be available tomorrow morning.

75 YEARS AGO

July 12, 1948: Haying operations, nearly two weeks behind schedule because of a cold dry spring, were beginning this week in Clover and Starr Valleys. Ranchers to the north in the O’Neil country expected to begin haying next week.

July 13, 1948: Miss Lois Armstrong arrived in Elko today by plane from Washington D. C. and will spend the next month here visiting with friends and her parents, Mr. & Mrs. August Rohwer of the Gold Creek Ranger Station. Miss Armstrong is at present secretary to Sen. George W. Malone of Washington D. C. She was for many years secretary to Chris Sheerin, editor of the Elko Daily Free Press.

July 14, 1948: Ground will be broken Monday, July 19, for the home of KERS, the Elko broadcasting station which is expected to be operational early this fall. White and Alter Company, contractors have a crew of five men working at the site, which is located on the south side of U.S. 40 east of town where the old highway converges with the new one.

50 YEARS AGO

July 9, 1973: Fred Williams and Bob Bellinger of Home Furnishings have donated a Zenith 19-inch black and white television set to the Mexican Fiesta as grand door prize. Accepting the set is Perfecto Cornejo, member of the fiesta committee.

July 11, 1973: Dale Porter, Jr. and Charles Harper, who last month were elected city councilmen through 1977, were administered the oath of office by city clerk Dorothy Corta at the City Council meeting held last night.

July 12, 1973: LaTonne Tom of Owyhee High School and Laura Abalos of Elko High School are among nine delegates from Nevada currently attending the national meeting of the Future Homemakers of America in Dallas, Tex. Miss Tom is representing the state as a National Officer Candidate for Vice President of FHA and Miss Abalos is the Nevada State Historian.

July 13, 1973: Jim Gregory of G & T Construction has announced the completion of Elko’s largest apartment complex, The Willows, and plans for an open house to be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday to display the project to the public.

25 YEARS AGO

July 8, 1998: Ruby View Golf Course opened its newly relocated third hole this morning and, while the location shortens the course a bit, city officials hope it provides safer golf. Course professional Rick Longhurst, Mayor Mike Franzoia, course superintendent Brian Mickels, Construction foreman Craig Bar and Garrett Scott played in the first group to test the hole, which was moved west when nearby Ruby Vista Drive was extended to connect with the city’s east end.

July 10, 1998: Acquisition of 180 acres from the U. S. Bureau of Land Management to expand the Elko dump will have to wait until Indian artifacts found on the site have been analyzed, the city’s archaeological consultant said.

July 14, 1998: Longtime Lamoille rancher and teamster, Jack Walther, has been selected as grand Marshal of the Silver State Stampede Parade, which will make its way through downtown at 3 p.m. Saturday.