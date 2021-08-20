Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
August 15, 1896: The effects of having a chain-gang can be seen in the clean streets and alleys. Constable Cogswell got a good deal of elbow-grease out of the latest gang he herded.
--
Passenger Brakeman Landon is out of luck. While chasing tramps from Tuesday night’s west-bound train at Elko, he fell from the top of a Pullman car and was so badly injured that he had to be taken to the hospital in Sacramento. The train men did not miss Landon until reaching Carlin. The accident was caused by the train starting up suddenly. Mr. Landon had, but a short time ago, been discharged from the hospital at Sacramento, where he had been confined for 22 months from the result of being caught between two cars in the Reno yard.
100 YEARS AGO
August 17, 1921: Among the other attractions in connection with the Elko county fair there will be an Indian fandango, held during the evenings at the rodeo grounds. The Indians have appointed Harry J. Dixon to take charge of affairs and he promises to make the dance the best ever held in this section of the county. The dances will consist of all the popular brands, such as the war dance, the walk-around dance, the round dance, and other Indian dances.
August 18, 1921: Reports from practically from every section of the county are to the effect that the hay harvest is about finished, those now at work putting up their second crop of alfalfa.
August 19, 1921: Two marriage licenses were issued yesterday by County Clerk Keith, one to Umberto Lucchesi and Catherine Lera, both of Carlin. The other license was issued to Jose Alberro and Marie Ernautene, both of Wells.
75 YEARS AGO
August 15, 1946: As reservations continue to occur for the Nevada Livestock Show and Elko County Fair, the fair board members are turning to the people of Elko again for aid. Rooms are sought in private home for the guests who cannot be accommodated otherwise. Those having rooms to rent during the fair are requested to contact Mrs. Orville Wilson, phone 393-J.
August 19, 1946: A baby boy was born to Mr. and Mrs. John Gammick at the Elko general hospital, Friday night at 9 o’clock. The baby weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces. He has been named Richard Allen. Mr. Gammick, leader of the drum corps, says he has a new drum major.
August 21, 1946: Announcement of the purchase of the C.S. Howard ranch west of Elko was made in this city today. The ranch has been sold to D.L. Strathearn, who said the transfer of the property would be made September 1. Forty-seven thousand acres of land are involved in the deal, while the ranch has a permit for 3,000 head of cattle. The ranch was formerly known as the Hunter and Banks ranch, but since Howard purchased it, it was known as the Howard ranch.
50 YEARS AGO
August 18, 1971: Greens on the nine new holes being added at Ruby View Golf Course were seeded this week, according to city manager Jack Sutherland. Sutherland said all but two fairways have been seeded, and the nine new holes should be completely seeded by the end of the month.
August 19, 1971: A foundation has been laid and earth is being replaced around it at a new senior citizens’ residence called Ruby Mountains’ Manor which is being constructed at 721 Walnut St. Vigil Mortara, Reno, is the general contractor for the project.
August 20, 1971: The Silver Wheelers square dancers spent last weekend at Jarbidge where they met with square dancers from Twin Falls, Idaho. A spokesman noted the Jarbidge trip is an annual outing for the group who danced in the community hall. Dancers who attended were Mr. and Mrs. Huck Banks, Mr. and Mrs. Morris Monks, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Bellinger, Frank Carrillo, Mr. and Mrs. Shelton Raine, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Dodd, Mr. and Mrs. Roger Hunter, Mr. and Ms. Robert Vaden, Mr. and Mrs. Pearson of Carlin, Mr. and Mrs. Leo Johnny and Mr. and Mrs. Hank Lee.
25 YEARS AGO
August 16, 1996: Ty Carson of Elko is still cruising near the top of the standings in two classes of Wild West Nationals series motorcycle racing. Carson, who will be a junior at Elko High School, won four of his eight races, or motos, in the two-day Wild West series event in Rock Springs, Wyo., last weekend. Carson won the 250 cc intermediate class and took second place in the 125 cc intermediate class last Saturday. Carson has been among the top five in series points all season in both classes.
August 17, 1996: Great Basin College has a brand new theater, a new theater department, and a new theater teacher. This fall, GBC will offer three-credit courses in Fundamentals of Speech, Fundamental of Oral Interpretation and Appreciation of Theater. And coming on board to help get GBC’s Theater Department off the ground is actor and instructor John Rice. Rice is the kind of person who gives whatever he’s doing everything he’s got and when he’s finished, he moves on without looking back. For 10 years, he lived the life of an actor in the acting capitol of the world – New York City. He said Elko was the perfect move for him. Not only would he have a new theater and a new department to get off the ground, but he wouldn’t have to go far to enjoy three of his favorite hobbies – hiking, cross-country skiing and river rafting.
August 21, 1996: The Elko County 4-H Shooting Sports members ended the 4-H year with their annual Shooting Sports Field Day held Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Spring Creek Rifle Range and Campground. Forty members participated in .22 rifle, air rifle and archery divisions. Henry Krenka was the chairman for shooting sports and also was the Range Master during the day. Shooters that receive a blue ribbon or higher can participate at 4-H Expo to be held in Winnemucca in September. Two teams were selected for the Hunter’s Education Challenge to be held during Expo also. The competitors work together as a team to test their knowledge on outdoor activities such as map reading, first aid, identifying wildlife and shooting. Team A: Jeremy Neff, Ceci McQueary, Mandi Phillips and Brandie Krenka; Team B: Ben McKnight, Jason Neff, Dennis Williams and Russell Fogle.