Rewrite: News from past issues

August 17, 1996: Great Basin College has a brand new theater, a new theater department, and a new theater teacher. This fall, GBC will offer three-credit courses in Fundamentals of Speech, Fundamental of Oral Interpretation and Appreciation of Theater. And coming on board to help get GBC’s Theater Department off the ground is actor and instructor John Rice. Rice is the kind of person who gives whatever he’s doing everything he’s got and when he’s finished, he moves on without looking back. For 10 years, he lived the life of an actor in the acting capitol of the world – New York City. He said Elko was the perfect move for him. Not only would he have a new theater and a new department to get off the ground, but he wouldn’t have to go far to enjoy three of his favorite hobbies – hiking, cross-country skiing and river rafting.