125 YEARS AGO July 23, 1898: The Mountain City Times has quit business. In other words, shut up shop.

———

The Dexter company of Tuscarora has advertised for bids for a large number of poles suitable for electric wires. The company is going to utilize the power of Jack and Chicken creeks in an increased milling plant.

———

Bull Run district, situated in the northern part of Elko county, is just now attracting an unusual amount of notice, and during the past year has been visited by a number of mining experts, who, one and all, expressed genuine surprise that the section had not developed a second Comstock. The country showed mineral everywhere and all that was needed to bring it into prominence was capital, judiciously expended.

100 YEARS AGOJuly 23, 1923: The last obstacle remaining in the way of the Union Pacific Railroad Company’s construction of the Wells-Rogerson line, was removed by the Interstate Commerce Commission in Washington, D. C. Saturday, when that body put its stamp of approval on the proposed railroad and issued the certificate of convenience to the Oregon Short Line for the construction of the road.

July 25, 1923: The work of distilling the oil from the mountain of shale at the Catlin Shale Plant was once more resumed yesterday after a layoff of two months. During this time many improvements have been made under the direction of Manager Sheeler, and it is expected that they will be able to operate at a greatly increased efficiency as a result.

———

W. S. Short, prominent Ruby Valley rancher, arrived in the city last evening, and states that haying is proceeding in full blast, and that unlike the majority of the sections of Elko county, Ruby Valley hay crops were not damaged by the weather this spring, and he states that one of the largest crops ever harvested is being put up this summer.

75 YEARS AGO

July 24, 1948: Purchase and preparation of food at the annual pep rally which precedes the Elko County Fair early in September will be in the hands of the Exchange Club. R. C. “Red” Ellis, who has been named to head the committee, announced that he has selected all members of the club to serve on the committee. This year barbecued lamb will be served in addition to barbecued beef steaks, which have been the sole entrée in the past years.

July 26, 1948: Softball games are the source of considerable enjoyment to citizens of Elko. The pennant race of the eight teams, comprising the Elko Softball League, provides entertainment for some 500 people every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday throughout the summer. Guy Blair, president of the league, the team managers, and team players are to be complimented on the fine show that is provided so cheaply for Elkoites.

50 YEARS AGOJuly 25, 1973: Forty-seven Boy Scouts from Elko Troop 52, sponsored by the Presbyterian Church, are preparing for the National Scout Jamboree which they will attend at Farragut State Park, Idaho, from July 28 to August 9.

July 27, 1973: This week construction crews building the new Elko County Library began placing cinderblocks in preparation for the setting of the walls. The bricks are being placed upon a cement floor which was poured earlier in construction.

July 28, 1973: A picnic was held at the James Morse Ranch to bid farewell to Geneva Olsen. Geneva has moved to Anoka, Minn. Where she was born and reared. She came to Jarbidge at the age of 18 and taught the grade school there, moving then to Rowland, and teaching there until her marriage to Chauncey Olsen. They ran a general store and the post office, and in 1942 purchased the McCall general Store at Patsville. Geneva was very active in the American Legion Auxiliary and wrote the Mountain City news for years.

25 YEARS AGO July 23, 1998: The Northeast Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross held its annual meeting at Stockmen’s Hotel & Casino to celebrate the Red Cross’ 100th anniversary in Elko. The chapter installed its board of directors for 1998-1999. The directors are Pete Bagley, chairman Joe Giraudo, Sue Ihde, Sherri McCarty, Adam Hamdy, Gwen King, Matthew Lipparelli and Gary Cummings. The Elko chapter was formed in 1898, just seven years after the American Red Cross was founded.

July 24, 1998: Elko County Commissioners voted yesterday to comply with a state-issued cease and desist order on efforts to reconstruct Jarbidge’s South Canyon Road, washed out three years ago. Elko County Commissioners voted 2-1 last week to rebuild a bridge on the road to the Mountain City Dump. Rebuilding the bridge over the Owyhee River will cost $1.08 million, of which the county will be responsible for paying $287,000, according to figures supplied by Nevada Department of Transportation.

July 25, 1998: Elko General Hospital hasn’t chosen a site for its new hospital yet, but a site selection committee will be appointed to help with the decision, new EGH Chief Operating Officer Sylvia Elexpuru said yesterday.

July 25, 1998: Tony LaMorte of Interior Wood Products donated a sign for the Horizon Hospice Memorial Rose Garden at Elko City Park. For the past three years, Corey Glennon of Glennon Excavation has donated work and materials for the concrete wall encircling the garden which has brass plaques paying tribute to love ones. Fred Beitia of Elko Parks and Recreation helped install the sign and Bonnie Ford of Elko Trophy donates engraving for the plaques.