Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

December 22, 1920: When the big schoolhouse at Lamoille burned a year or more ago, the people in that valley conceived the idea of consolidating the three school districts, with the school house in the town of Lamoille, the children throughout the valley to be brought to and from their home by a public conveyance, the expense to be borne by the taxpayers. Three districts were included in the consolidation, Rabbit, Lamoille and Humboldt, and the school houses in Rabbit and Humboldt were moved to Lamoille, remodeled and built on to until the building was sufficiently large to accommodate all the pupils. But a year of experience the residents have come to the decision that the expense of transporting the pupils is too great, and a movement is on foot to undo what has been done in consolidating the three districts. It is doubtful if this can be done owing to the present laws on the statute books.