Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO November 7, 1896: Hayden Henderson, brother of druggist Walter Henderson, arrived from Missouri Thursday morning. He will take a position in the office of the Henderson Banking Company.

Corey Bros. are giving employment to quite a number of local teams in hauling grain and cement from Elko to Island Mountain.

100 YEARS AGO November 7, 1921: F.H. Russell, who was connected with the Industrial school for a long time, has secured a lease on the Elko Drug company’s soda counter and will open up a daily luncheon and serve hot drinks in connection.

November 9, 1921: The Metropolis schools bid fair to have a banner year. The faculty members are well trained and have the interest of the community at heart. The enrollment is thirty per cent greater than last year. The average daily attendance is above a hundred in the regular day school. Thirty-five are enrolled in the regular high school. An additional fifteen are registered in the night school given in connection with the high school, bringing the total high school enrollment up to fifty. The night school is designed for those whose family ties, age or occupation will not permit them to attend the day sessions. The courses offered are closely related to community needs and activities. They are: Husbandry and dairying and poultry, rural economics, English literature, reading course, and physical training, mostly athletics.

75 YEARS AGO November 7, 1946: The Homemakers presented a special art program in cooperation with 20th Century Club at their club room. Artists exhibiting their art work were Mrs. James Byers, Mrs. Archie Dewar, Mrs. L. Hessel, Mrs. Frank Walters, Mrs. George Barr, Mrs. Mark Menke, Miss Jane McCuistion. Guests were welcomed by Mrs. Mark Menke and club presidents were introduced, Mrs. Wm. Raine, president of Homemakers, Mrs. Yale Williams, president of 20th Century club. Following the meeting a string ensemble program was given by Mrs. Myron Stahl and Mrs. John Tellaisha, violins; Miss Nancy Badt, cello; and Mrs. L. Moren at the piano.

November 12, 1946: The United Press full leased wire is being received by the Elko Daily Free Press. A complete test was run yesterday afternoon. The wire was opened again this morning at 1 o’clock for its first actual run for the newspaper today. About 40,000 words are received daily, many times the number which can be used in this newspaper. However, the overflow of interesting news, such as sports, national and international news is being posted at the Commercial hotel. We should be in a position to answer any questions on the news of the day and will gladly do so, if the answers are available. In the meantime, you are invited to watch the teletype machine in operation. It is interesting to watch the news come in.

50 YEARS AGO November 12, 1971: Two bull elk were recently spotted in the Wood Hills area, approximately 15 miles south of Wells, by Ed Morris who was hunting deer with Ken Hammond of Elko. Elk are not common in this part of the state and herds are known to exist only in the Pilot Peak area, near Wendover and near Ely. When asked about the elk, Len Hoskins of the Nevada Fish and Game Department, said that he was not aware of any herds outside of these two areas. He also said that hunting of elk in this part of the state would be allowed only if a large number of the animals turn up.

November 13, 1971: Louie Uriarte of Elko recently had the kind of a day a fisherman dreams of when the local angler hauled in a 341-pound marlin while fishing off the Kona coast in Hawaii. Uriarte was attending the Nevada Independent Insurance Agents convention in Hawaii when he made his “dream catch.” The marlin was 13-foot, 6-inches in length.

25 YEARS AGO November 7, 1996: Members of the Silver Sage FFA Chapter at Spring Creek High School will compete at the FFA National Convention Nov. 14-16 in Kansas City, MO. Katie Klein will compete in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking Career Development Event. Melissa Phillips, Jaime Ordonez, Quinton Neff and Jaymi Kemmerer will participate in the Meats Evaluation and Technology Career Development Event. Salli Sarman, Kathi Buzzetti and Katie Williams will compete in the Marketing Plan Event. Advisors for the Silver Sage FFA Chapter ae Dennis Digenan, Tom Klein and Cody Porath.

November 11, 1996: Five cowboys from the Petan Ranch will compete in the National Ranch Hand Rodeo next week in Amarillo, Texas. The rodeo, sponsored by the Working Ranch Cowboys Association (WRCA), is the first national event of its kind in which all the competing cowboys earn at least 90 percent of their income working with cattle. Events will include branding, team doctoring, team penning, calf branding, a wild horse race and wild cow milking. Red Lion Inn and Casino is assisting the team in flying them to the event via Casino Express. The Petan Ranch cowboys are Norbert Gibson, Maurice Egan, Nathan Kelly, Tub Blanthorn and team captain John Jackson.

November 13, 1996: Veterans and auxiliary members of local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2350 presented Bill Nisbet with the Americanism and Patriotism Award at Monday’s Veterans Day Dinner at post headquarters. VFW member Steve Hernandez said Nisbet was chosen to receive the award to recognize all of his work with the Elko Flag Foundation. Nisbet was one of the organizers of the foundation, which was established during the nation’s Bicentennial year of 1976. The foundation raised $22,000 to construct a 106-foot flag pole for the community. The flag, which the foundation mends and replaces as needed, has since flown 24 hours a day and has become a landmark in Elko.

