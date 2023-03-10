125 YEARS AGO

March 5, 1898: Miss Ida Drown is teaching school in Independence Valley, near Tuscarora.

Under the new fish law you can catch trout in the streams of Nevada on and after the 1st day of April. It is now unlawful to catch trout, or even buy them from Indians, if caught within the waters of the State. The law is very strict on this point.

During the past week several important mining deals have been made. Charley Adams paid E. Penrod $4,000 in cash for one-third interest in the Gold Bug mine at Tennessee Gulch, and a Colorado syndicate has taken an option on S.G. Weston’s copper mine at Lone Mountain, for which they sent him a handsome check – up in the four figures- the other day. These deals will make Elko lively his summer.

A military company will undoubtedly be organized in Elko. Quite a number of names have already been signed to the list.

100 YEARS AGO

75 YEARS AGO

March 5, 1948: The 4-H Club leaders of America are to be commended for the splendid work they do in teaching young Americans in becoming better citizens through the 4-H Club work programs, says home demonstration agent Rose Spezia. The girls 4-H Club leaders this past year were: Mrs. Don Goodale in Lamoille; Mrs. Art Grock, Deeth; Mrs. R.W. Black, Starr Valley; Mrs. Betty Wardwell and Mrs. Don Griffith, Ruby Valley; and Mrs. William Parry and Mrs. John Battcher, Elko.

March 6, 1948: Attendants at Elko general hospital have been running a fast race with the stork for the past few days. Hospital authorities said today that six babies have been born at the institution since Friday morning. Three boys entered the world today before noon. Mr. and Mrs. W.W. Vine of Wells received a son whom they have named Thomas William. A son was born this morning to Mr. and Mrs. W. Bake of Metropolis. No name has been selected for the child as yet. Mr. and Mrs. Joe Sustacha, Jr., of Lamoille also became parents of a baby boy and no name has been selected as yet. Two baby boys were born on Friday. Parents of the first child are Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Paris of Elko whom they have named Steven D. Paris. Michael Peter is the name selected for the boy born to Mr. and Mrs. Pete Pappas of Elko. Parents of the only baby girl born within the past two days are Mr. and Mrs. Robert Williamson of Lamoille. The child has been named Linda Christina.

March 10, 1948: An election of officers was featured at the recent meeting of the Mothers Club of Lee. Officers elected to serve during the coming year were Mary Drown, president; Teenie Mallotte, vice president; Agnes Tybo, secretary and Evelyn Bill, treasurer. Outgoing officers were Violet Conley, Hattie Tybo, Vivian Gibson and Lillian Healy. Hostess for the day was Mrs. Elvira Barinaga.

March 11, 1948: Ranchers having excess hay in Elko county which might be fed to livestock brought from California are urged to get in touch with Mark Menke, county agricultural extension agent in this city. Menke recognizes that feed will probably be scarce, but he does have one offer to feed 100 head of cattle. Requests for feed are coming into his office daily, because of the seriousness of the situation along the coast, he pointed out. Some cattle have already been shipped through Elko on their way to Montana for similar purpose.

50 YEARS AGO

March 5, 1973: Carlin Jaycees and the Carlin Fire Department will conduct a door-to-door campaign tonight to deliver Red Ball stickers to be placed in the bedroom windows of children and invalids to notify firemen of their presence. The stickers will identify the location of those who may have trouble leaving a building that is on fire, Jaycee spokesman Don Mauldin explained today, and will tell rescue workers the spots to be checked first. Anyone who may be missed tonight is asked to pick up stickers free of charge at the Carlin City Hall.

March 7, 1973: Sale of the Anchor S Ranch on the Humboldt River a few miles east of Elko to the North Fork Ranch Co., of which J.R. Simplot is president, has been recorded at the Elko County Courthouse. The ranch, with a reported capacity of about 800 adult cattle, was sold by Anker Steffensen of Oakland, who had owned the property since 1963. The property was the first ranch purchased in Elko County by Bing Crosby, who owned it during 1943 and 1944. Prior to Crosby’s ownership, the main portion was known as the Jube Wright Ranch, and had been owned by the Wright family dating back to the 1890’s. After Crosby sold the ranch, subsequent owners added what was known as the Landa Place in 1959.

March 11, 1973: Senators Alan Bible and Howard Cannon Tuesday announced committee approval of a measure that would reduce the City of Elko’s costs in relocating railroad tracks through town. The Nevada Senators said the Public Works Committee has approved an amendment they offered that would increase federal funding of the project from 70 per cent to 90 per cent. The amendment brings the proposed Elko project into conformance with other federal highway projects in Nevada, the senators said. Up to $4.2 million in federal funds would be authorized for the project, which has been a longtime goal of Elko officials.

25 YEARS AGO

March 5, 1998: Dean Adkins and Jose Ciscar were the winners in Sunday’s Elko Euzkaldunak Mus Tournament held at the Elko Basque Club. Ignacio Esquibel and Ignacioi Torrealday finished second in the tournament. The team of Miguel Leonis and Severiano Lazcano finished third. Adkins and Ciscar won the honor to compete in the North American Basque Organization Tournament in San Francisco June 6.

March 7, 1998: Randy Rogers felt his inaugural season as coach of the Spring Creek girls’ basketball team was a good one. He did, after all, guide the Spartans to their first win at the state tournament and a first-place finish in the division standings with an 8-0 record. But Rogers was a little taken aback when his go-to player received an MVP nod, all of his starters made the 3A Division I all-division team and a “coach of the year” honor was bestowed upon him. Guard/forward Sarah McDonald led the Spartans in scoring and rebounding to earn “Co-MVP” status with Jamie Wagner of Fernley. Junior forward Abigail Ash and senior point guard Kascia Weeks both gained first-team honors for the second year in a row. Senior guard Jennifer Barrett returned to the all-division second team. Senior center Kristy Cornejo received second-team all-division status.

March 11, 1998: Pitchers stood on wooden “mounds” and skidded balls across the gym flood while batters hammered plastic balls into the ceiling rafters. Indoor baseball has returned to Elko. Despite bad weather limiting outside practice, Elko High School baseball team starts its season this week. The Indians host a scrimmage today with Spring Creek. “I don’t know that we’re in any worse shape than anyone else,” coach Marc Suyematsu said, noting Reno schools shut down part of last week due to snow. “It’s just something we have to overcome. The Indians – seeking to make their first post-season trip since joining the big-school league has several quality players back in the lineup. Chance Madigan was an all-conference honorable mention as a pitcher last season. Also back are brothers Shane and Tim Gilligan, Chris Genung, Jimmy Ballew, Joey Schweer and Christian Gordon, who made a strong impression after coming up late last season from the junior varsity.