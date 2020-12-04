Rewrite: News from past issues

December 1, 1920: Although the Shaw Hospital has been in existence less than three months, it has proven to be too small to take care of the calls made upon it, and Dr. Shaw this morning announced that he will remodel the interior and utilize part of the building now idle, to provide room for fifteen more patients. The building was erected by Mrs. Morgan Hill, and when built was the finest residence in Elko. It is located on the brow of a hill, giving a splendid view of the mountains and the Humboldt valley. A big screen porch surrounds the building on three sides, making an ideal place for the patients to recuperate and spend the long weary days. The upper floor is used entirely by the nurses, while the second, or main floor contains the operating room, the rest room, and a number of private rooms, besides the women’s ward and the men’ ward. The plan of Dr. Shaw is to utilize that part of the ground floor, now partly being taken up by the kitchen, to build additional patient rooms. For the past two weeks the demand is so great for rooms or accommodations that a waiting list is being maintained and the operating room is used most every day.