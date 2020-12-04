Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
November 30, 1895: The board of control of the Elko County Board of Trade held a meeting Saturday night and elected the following officers for the ensuing year: Edgar Reinhart, President; William Smiley, Vice-President; J.S. Mayhugh, Secretary; J.M. Morrow, Treasurer.
--
The Elko Gymnasium Club has secured quarters in the rear of Piggott’s barber shop. The room is good size and the boys have fitted it up in fine style.
--
The turkey shooting at the Hot Springs Thanksgiving day drew a big crowd. Vore knows how to make such things a success.
100 YEARS AGO
December 1, 1920: Although the Shaw Hospital has been in existence less than three months, it has proven to be too small to take care of the calls made upon it, and Dr. Shaw this morning announced that he will remodel the interior and utilize part of the building now idle, to provide room for fifteen more patients. The building was erected by Mrs. Morgan Hill, and when built was the finest residence in Elko. It is located on the brow of a hill, giving a splendid view of the mountains and the Humboldt valley. A big screen porch surrounds the building on three sides, making an ideal place for the patients to recuperate and spend the long weary days. The upper floor is used entirely by the nurses, while the second, or main floor contains the operating room, the rest room, and a number of private rooms, besides the women’s ward and the men’ ward. The plan of Dr. Shaw is to utilize that part of the ground floor, now partly being taken up by the kitchen, to build additional patient rooms. For the past two weeks the demand is so great for rooms or accommodations that a waiting list is being maintained and the operating room is used most every day.
December 2, 1920: The muddy roads which make it almost impossible for people to reach Elko these days, does not deter the mail planes from coming and going regularly every day, and the time is not far distant when passenger travel will be made mostly by airplanes, and the roads can go hang.
December 3, 1920: Recorder Greathouse, says that the livestock owners are exceedingly slow this year in re-recording their brands and that out of 1,000 brands now on record but 151 have filed for recording records. Under state law all brands not on record on January 1st will be open to the first man who claims and files with the county recorder.
75 YEARS AGO
November 30, 1945: Theodore “Ted” Laibly, who recently was discharged from the Navy, has accepted a position in the English department of the Elko county high school. He will fill the position just vacated by E.D. Grace, who has resigned to enter business. Mr. Laibly was a member of the high school faculty from 1932 to 1939. He was teaching in the Churchill county high school at the time he enlisted in the Navy in 1942.
December 3, 1945: Four new members have joined the Elko Veterans’ Drum Corps. They are Keith Parkinson, Angelo Uriarte, Angelo Aguirre and Bud Sweetwood. Leader Johnny Gammick said today that three more members are needed before the membership will be closed.
December 5, 1945: District Attorney George F. Wright submitted his resignation to the Elko county board of commissioner today, stepping out of office so that Alexander Puccinelli might return to it. Puccinelli resigned from the office when he entered the service of his country and Wright willingly consented to have him resume the office when Puccinelli returned from Washington, D.C.
50 YEARS AGO
November 30, 1970: Following Santa around the parking lot at Elko Shopping Plaza on Saturday were hundreds of children running for candy and other goodies as he threw them from the Elko Fire Department’s red truck. Santa was escorted by Fire Chief Bill Bellinger and Larry Stevens. Mr. Claus wandered from store to store and talked to over 700 children.
December 1, 1970: During an instrumental clinic held in Wells recently, 18 junior and senior high students from Elko were selected as Honor Band members. Chosen were: Mia Ardans, Meg Glaser, Lori Gregory, and Joni Reuckert, clarinet; Carla Hernandez and Diana Duke, flute; Stefanie Scott and Vera Wilcox, tenor saxophone; Lyle Yowell and Ruth Brennan, baritone saxophone; Karen Garcia, alto clarinet; Laura Coburn, bass clarinet; Darlene Dehl, french horn; Blaine Branscomb, cornet; Debbie Hadlock, trombone; Anita Anacabe and Julie Brown, percussion.
December 3, 1970: Elko High School will open the 1970-71 basketball season tomorrow in Carson City in a non-conference game. The game will be broadcast over KELK, with Ernie Hall handling the play-by-play. Elko coach Reed Braithwaite got his team to the 12 that will compose the traveling squad. Returning lettermen are seniors Dave Cunningham, Andy Puccinelli, Clair Morris, Tom Ballew Brad McDermott and Steve Sutherland and junior John Carpenter. Other members of the squad are senior Bob Morley, senior Craig Kerth, junior Tom Riggs, junior Cole Perry and transfer student junior Rusty Jardine.
25 YEARS AGO
November 29, 1995: Dazzling fireworks will light up the Elko sky Saturday when Kimberly Nurseries kicks off the Christmas season with its seventh annual “Christmas in the Nighttime Skies” fireworks display. Chili, hot chocolate and other beverages will be served. The event is free, though Santa Claus will be on hand to accept toy donations for Toys for Tots. The evening will also include music from the Elko Handbell Choir and the Spring Creek High School Choir under the direction of Myron Pree.
November 30, 1995: Eklund Drilling finished undefeated to win the “A” division championship for the Elko Women’s Volleyball League. Team members are Jani Ancho, Bonnie Basanez, Becky Dorsa, Nikki Moore, Linda Headley, Sheri Johnson and Deanne Hicks.
December 4, 1995: Elko City Council voted Tuesday to dedicate the ice skating rink in the southside park to longtime resident John Lostra. Councilman John Ellison said Lostra helped build the skating facility and for many years donated his time to keeping the rink clean and skatable, including “working on the rink when it was 20 below.”
