Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
June 27, 1896: The Marriage of Mr. W.R. Mayer and Miss Ruth Triplett took place at the Episcopal church Wednesday evening, Rev. John Dawson officiating. Miss Bessie Mayer was bridesmaid while the groom was attended by Mr. Harry Mayer. After the ceremony all repaired to the Depot Hotel where a fine supper was spread. The time until the arrival of the train was spent in the parlor of the hotel where music and singing was in order. The bride is one of Elko’s most popular teachers and the groom is a well known and highly respected young man, son of C.E. Mayer of the Depot Hotel.
100 YEARS AGO
June 29, 1921: The light which can be seen high up on the Ruby Mountains every night is not a camp of moonshiners or sheepherders as has been the conclusion of many who have seen it. We are informed that the power company has installed a big tension line to the big reservoir and that they ae running their rock crushers and other machines with the juice from the plant at the mouth of the canyon. The boys at the camp also wanted a light so a large street light was installed to light the camp by night and this is the light that can be seen from the Lamoille summit and along the road.
July 1, 1921: The majority of Elkoites are going to Lamoille to spend the Fourth. Arrangements are now complete for a continuous round of pleasure over the week end and Monday. Commencing 10 a.m. Sunday with a big parade, the day will be spent in drills, contests and races of all kind, with prizes for winners. On Monday, the Fourth, the mounted parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. This will be followed by a baseball game between the Industrial School and Deeth. In the afternoon a greased pole contest starts things off. A tug-of-war, men’s mounted obstacle race and hurdle race follows and at 2:45 the Industrial School baseball team with cross bats with Wells. The remainder of the afternoon will be spent in bucking horse contests, pony races, saddle races, for men, women, boys and girls and a big free for all horse race will probably close the daylight program. In the evening Frank Anderson, the local lightweight will meet “Kid” Young of Salt Lake in a fast bout.
75 YEARS AGO
June 27, 1946: The dean of Nevada office holders, W.M. Weather, Elko county assessor, filed for re-election on the Democratic ticket. It was back in 1902 that Weathers first held an office in Elko county. At that time he was under-sheriff, working with L.G. Clark, sheriff at the time. In 1906 he was elected to the office of assessor and has been in that position ever since. Sometimes he had opposition for the office, particularly during the early years, but in later years he has run unopposed with few politician aspirants willing to cross political-swords with him. When he first was elected to the office it was for two year terms, but during the past 20 years the term has been extended to four years. This means that Weathers has come before the voters of Elko county on 16 different occasions, each time meeting with the favor of the voters. Weathers was born in Starr Valley and has lived in Elko county practically all his life. Few men in the county are better known than Weathers, especially among the “old timers”, whom he knows by their first names.
July 1, 1946: With July 15th the deadline for filing, increased activity was noted at the county clerk’s office this morning. Three candidates filed on the Democratic ticket for the assembly. Each has been in the assembly before. These candidates, who filed today, are Warren L. Monroe, editor of the Elko Independent; Taylor H. Wines, attorney and Milo Taber, insurance agent. Taber led the ticket the last time he ran. W.W. Kane, incumbent, has filed for county commissioner, short term.
July 2, 1946: A nuptial high mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic church at nine o’clock this morning united in marriage Miss Delphina Goicoechea and Romano Lopez. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fernando Goicoechea and the bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Emelio Lopez, all of Elko. Mrs. Julian Jayo, sister of the bride, was matron of honor and Albert Lopez was his brother’s best man. A breakfast for members of the immediate families at the Stockmen’s hotel followed the ceremony. Mr. Lopez is employed at the Nevada Bank of Commerce and the bride is the Elko county extension agent.
50 YEARS AGO
June 27, 1971: Several local Basques have been preparing to capture or retain one of the four North American Basque Championship titles during the National Basque Festival July 3 and 4. This year the four categories of competition – weight pulling, weight carrying, weightlifting, and wood chopping are expected to draw contestants from all over Nevada, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, California, and Idaho. A new pulling weight, made by Pedro Ormaza of Elko, has been increased from 1,200 to 1,400 pounds. Ormaza will also pour a uniform concrete slab on which the new weight will be pulled thus eliminating variations in the course and improving visibility from the stands. Juan Vicandi, who gave a weight pulling exhibition last year, is a favored local contender. To pull the weight, he will use a harness especially made for him in the old country. Vicandi will also compete in the 250-pound weightlifting. In the weight carrying category Joe Goicoechea of Elko has been the North American Basque Champion since 1964. Bruce Aranguena, a 20-year-old Elko native, has entered the weight carrying for the second time this year. He ran a close second to Goicoechea last year. Bruce’s grandfather, the late Phil Aranguena, influenced the younger Aranguena to enter the games and coached him last year.
July 1, 1971: According to Postmaster Tony Primeaux, city carriers of the Elko Post Office with motor vehicles make delivery of mail and parcel post and these carriers also make collections from street letter boxes and from residences, returning the mail to the post office for prompt dispatch. The Elko Post Office is the only office in the Elko Sectional Center that is provided with vehicles for delivery of mail. The other offices provide postal customers with lobby box service only. The Elko carriers are Jim Chambers, Edward Szymanski, Bruno Frediani, Victor Herrera, Ben Butler and Michael A. Aguirre.
25 YEARS AGO
June 29, 1996: Mary Ellen Koffler, a food service employee at Elko Junior High School, recently won state and regional “Heart of the Program” awards. The award recognizes the valuable contributions of employees who exhibit extraordinary commitment to the school food service program. Koffler’s bilingual abilities help her communicate with students who don’t speak English well and she’s often called upon to help as an interpreter for parents meeting with school administrators.
July 3, 1996: Rodeo roots in Elko run all the way back to the turn of the century and a famous Mexican saddle maker named G.S. Garcia and that tradition continues July 13-14 with the Silver State Stampede which operates under the theme “The Legend Lives On.” Back in the early 1900s, Garcia owned a thriving saddle making business. When he wasn’t busy making his famous saddles bits and spurs, Garcia enjoyed chasing and roping wild horses. In 1913, Garcia began holding an annual “Wild West Show” in a public arena west of the old post office building. In 1915, he completed his own rodeo grounds east of south Nineth Street where the Panorama trailer court now sits. The Garcia Rodeo soon came to be known as the Elko Rodeo or Elko Stampede, the predecessor to Silver State Stampede. Rodeos were pretty wild in the old days and included events such as chariot races and bull fights. The early rodeo also boasted airplane exhibitions and automobile races in which vehicles “reached speeds of 35 miles per hour.” In 1938, the last performance was held in the Garcia arena. Ten years later, in 1948, rodeo action was revived when the Elko Jaycees staged the first Silver State Stampede. The rodeo was a professional show that brought in top talent for several years. The annual Stampede then dropped its professional sanction and played host to a lot of local talent.