Rewrite: News from past issues

June 27, 1946: The dean of Nevada office holders, W.M. Weather, Elko county assessor, filed for re-election on the Democratic ticket. It was back in 1902 that Weathers first held an office in Elko county. At that time he was under-sheriff, working with L.G. Clark, sheriff at the time. In 1906 he was elected to the office of assessor and has been in that position ever since. Sometimes he had opposition for the office, particularly during the early years, but in later years he has run unopposed with few politician aspirants willing to cross political-swords with him. When he first was elected to the office it was for two year terms, but during the past 20 years the term has been extended to four years. This means that Weathers has come before the voters of Elko county on 16 different occasions, each time meeting with the favor of the voters. Weathers was born in Starr Valley and has lived in Elko county practically all his life. Few men in the county are better known than Weathers, especially among the “old timers”, whom he knows by their first names.