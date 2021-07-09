Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

July 4, 1896: Bicycles seems to be going out of date in Elko. Buggies are taking their place.

-- Will E. Wines and Miss Emma McDermott were married in the I.O.G.T. hall, Lamoille Valley, Wednesday. The FREE PRESS extends warmest congratulations to the young couple.

-- See that your hose is attached to the mains, and that your water buckets are full. Everything is dry as tinder and there will be some firecrackers set off to-day, even if Elko doesn’t have a celebration.

-- Put up your flags to-day.

100 YEARS AGO

July 6, 1921: Thirsty people will in the near future be able to moisten their parched throats without going into some place of business and requesting a drink. The new city council has authorized the installation of two drinking fountains and the water company is busy getting them installed. One will be erected on the corner near the law office of Senator Henderson and Morley Griswold and the other will be located on the corner near the Free Press office. This is a step in the right direction and will be appreciated by those who have long felt the need for such an improvement.