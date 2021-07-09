Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
July 4, 1896: Bicycles seems to be going out of date in Elko. Buggies are taking their place.
-- Will E. Wines and Miss Emma McDermott were married in the I.O.G.T. hall, Lamoille Valley, Wednesday. The FREE PRESS extends warmest congratulations to the young couple.
-- See that your hose is attached to the mains, and that your water buckets are full. Everything is dry as tinder and there will be some firecrackers set off to-day, even if Elko doesn’t have a celebration.
-- Put up your flags to-day.
100 YEARS AGO
July 6, 1921: Thirsty people will in the near future be able to moisten their parched throats without going into some place of business and requesting a drink. The new city council has authorized the installation of two drinking fountains and the water company is busy getting them installed. One will be erected on the corner near the law office of Senator Henderson and Morley Griswold and the other will be located on the corner near the Free Press office. This is a step in the right direction and will be appreciated by those who have long felt the need for such an improvement.
July 8, 1921: G.S. Garcia is expected to arrive today from Los Angeles to attend a meeting of the Rodeo Association early next week. At this time plans will be formulated for another rodeo in Elko, and it is expected that Garcia will have some interesting suggestions to offer.
July 10, 1921: At the last meeting of the city council a request was presented by members of the volunteer fire department asking that they be allowed $7.50 for every fire alarm to which they responded and the request was granted. They have been allowed $5 for each fire heretofore.
75 YEARS AGO
July 8, 1946: Mrs. James Baird, holder of the present world’s underwater swimming record, and Dave Thompson, local businessman, gave an outstanding exhibition in swimming strokes Saturday night at a water carnival sponsored by the Elko Lions Club and held at the natatorium. The awarding of 74 Red Cross lifesaving and swimming certificates to boys and girls completing the Red Cross course was made by Orville Wilson, chairman of the Elko County chapter.
July 9, 1946: Six additional bombs were found last night within the city limits of Elko at the eastern edge of town. The latest explosives found were all detonated. The total bombs found to date include nine exploded and two which were intact. Five of the deadly bombs were found over the weekend on the highway east of town. A former army ordnance man, Edward Deason of Tuscarora, said the bombs that have been found are of the flare type and are used to locate machine gun nests and heavy artillery on the battle field. No information has been secured concerning the reason for the bombs in this vicinity.
July 10, 1946: Two ranch sales, exceeding $85,000, were completed last week. One of the ranches sold was by Homer W. Andrae to Frank E. Baker, Sr. Milton J. Reinhart was the attorney for both parties in the sale. The property concerned is near Mountain City. The Odiago ranch sale was made to E.L. Cord. Frank Odiago, Concha Alacano and Anna Landa owned the property before the sale was transacted. The Odiago ranch is located near Jiggs.
50 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1971: The first jet load of prospective Spring Creek property buyers were flown into Elko this morning from Las Vegas and Phoenix, Ariz. A McCulloch Electra Jet 880 carrying 62 passengers landed at the Elko Airport at approximately 10:30 a.m. and was scheduled to return south early this evening, according to an Area West spokesman. The buyers were greeted by several salesmen from Area West and were taken out to look over the Spring Creek property during the day.
July 8, 1971: Dr. Morris Gallagher, president of the Elko County Little League, this week announced the 1971 league all star team. The team will meet the White Pine County All Stars at the Elko park on Saturday July 24, in an area playoff game with the winner to advance to the State Tournament. Team members and the teams they played on during the regular season are: Tony Aguirre, Yankees; John Cobb, Giants; Tom Eriksen, Indians; Mike Escamilla, Indians; John Gallagher, Giants; John Lostra, Yankees; Jesse Macias, Cardinals; Kevin Morley, Braves; Doyle Nelson, Braves; Ross Peterson, Yankees; Leonard Smales, Pirates; Mitch Uriarte, Giants; Jeff Wallock, Giants; Dennis White, Pirates. Louie Uriarte of the Giants, will serve as the team manager; and Tom Owsely of the Yankees, will be the team coach.
July 10, 1971: The Independence holidays in Mountain City were spent with dances at the Miner’s Club, picnics, campouts, fishing and everything the out of doors has to offer. It differed from the celebrations held here 100 years ago when the fourth started off with a one-gun salute fired at daybreak, another fired at noon and 36 shots fired at sunset. The Hazelrigg Hotel was filled with spectators to hear a brass band, speeches, music, and a reading of the Declaration of Independence. Racing, outdoor contests, and a parade of the Ancient Order of Calathumpians in amusing costumes completed the day’s festivities. However, at that time Mountain City had an estimated population of 1000.
25 YEARS AGO
July 5, 1996: Randy Hadlock of Elko is in the top-ten drive standings after this first top-ten finish in Intermountain Super Stock Series auto racing. Starting in the No. 19 position after qualifying fourth-fastest. Hadlock drove his Chevrolet Monte Carlo to third place in the main event of the super stock series stop at Suntana Speedway in Springville, Utah.
July 6, 1996: The Elko Garden Club recently planted four Canada Red Chokecherry trees on Idaho Street. Three of the trees replaced plum trees that were moved to the downtown parking corridor and planted by the Carlin Honor Camp. The plantings were part of the club’s ongoing project initiated by Terry Hickson which included planting and pruning of the Idaho Street trees. The trees were purchased from Marvin Orr of Kimberly Nurseries. Orr sold the trees to the club at a discounted price.