Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

February 27, 1896: The railroad boys have it that the Elko Board of Trade has offered the Southern Pacific Company a bonus of some thousands of dollars, to make Elko a subdivision of the Salt Lake division, and that the offer has been accepted. It is put up that in event of the change, the passenger engineers on the west end of the division will run from Wadsworth to Elko and return, and the east end men from Ogden to Elko and return. Passenger conductors will run from Wadsworth to Ogden as they do now, but will lay over in Elko instead of Carlin as at present. The freight train divisions will be Wadsworth to Winnemucca, Winnemucca to Elko, Elko to Terrace, Terrace to Ogden. If the additional 22 miles is put on, another passenger engine will probably be put on. With this change the probability is strong that Winnemucca will be the lay-over place. The change will help Winnemucca and it will be a great help and source of income for Elko. It will wipe Carlin out of existence as a railroad town.