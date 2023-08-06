125 YEARS AGO

July 30, 1898: Joe O’Neil of Golconda, whose horses were taken by the Humboldt train robbers, returned to his home from his trip looking for them, a sadder but madder man. Joe had the trip, but the robbers had the horses.

Harry Van Drielen is running his fast-freight wagon to Tuscarora. He goes through in a day and makes two trips a week.

A number of wool buyers were in Elko this week trying to buy Hylton’s, Mahoney’s and other clips of wool now stacked on the freight platform.

Harbins teams brought down a large lot of ore from Tuscarora this week.

100 YEARS AGO

August 1, 1923: When questioned about the right of way for the Gold Creek-Jarbidge forest highway, which is up to the county to get for the forest department, Mr. Mathews stated that while in all probability it would not be feasible to construct the road this year, that the commissioners, Forest Supervisor McQueen and himself would make a trip into the territory covered by the road, and go over the location, settling the right of way disputes as they go along.

August 3, 1923: The special train carrying the remains of the late President Harding will leave San Francisco this evening at seven o’clock and, according to W. W. Manning, local Southern Pacific agent, will pass through this city about 2 p.m. It will make stops only at the division points on the road, and will not stop here.

75 YEARS AGO

July 30, 1948: A powerful Navy task force left Pearl Harbor today to sink the battered, radio-active battleship USS Nevada. Two world wars, two atomic bombs and four days of secret Navy explosive tests couldn’t put the Nevada away — but within 48 hours and maybe sooner, the doughty old battleship, once the pride of the U.S. fleet, will be resting on the bottom of the ocean 2,000 fathoms down.

July 31, 1948: An announcement was made today that Jay Garteiz, owner of Jay’s Cottages on east Idaho street, plans to construct an entirely modern addition to the present unit. The additional cottages will be built on the north side of the present location and will take up the entire block from Idaho to Court streets. It will be constructed at a cost of $300,000.

August 4, 1948: Four more candidates for queen of the Elko County Fair have been announced. Elko Rotary is sponsoring Alta Rickenbach, and Gerry Ott is the choice of Elko Lions Club. Betty Gabiola will represent Elko Exchange club, and Barbara Odermatt the Wells Lions Club. Previously named candidates are Mildred Stenovich, pride of the Elko Riding club and Patricia DeGroat, who will carry the banner of Elko Lions Club.

Carlin News: The eight-unit apartment house Ralph and Vernon Scott purchased from Rio Tinto arrived in Carlin the first part of the week and is being put in place. Bud Eldridge from Idaho is doing the moving.

50 YEARS AGO

July 30, 1973: A 21-year-old Arizona State University student has been selected as Miss Indian America. The first alternate selected Sunday was Claire Manning, a Paiute Indian from Owyhee, Nev., who was also selected Miss Congeniality.

July 31, 1973: Louis Uriarte, president of the John Q. Ryan Agency, Inc., today announced the addition of Fred Worline, licensed real estate broker, and Joe Aguirre, real estate salesman, to the staff of the Ryan Agency.

August 1, 1973: Mildred Byers, Ethel L. Paul and Charles W. Paul will be presenting their work at the local exhibit next to the Artrain.

August 2, 1973: Art Holling, owner of the Double H Saddle Shop in Elko, donated a saddle made by himself, to the Elko County Fair Board which will be awarded to the outstanding Stock Horse of the 1973 Fair and Livestock show, according to Dick Combs, fair board manager.

August 5, 1973: ”Big” Tiny Little, renowned pianist and music world personality is currently performing at the Commercial Hotel.

25 YEARS AGO

July 29, 1998: Come fall, Spring Creek High School vocational/agriculture teacher Tom Klein will move over to the vice principal’s office at Spring Creek Elementary School and Dr. Bob Smith, a teacher and school administrator from Montana, will become vice principal at Spring Creek High School.

July 31, 1998: Workers move a truss into place for the food service building at the University of Nevada, Reno, Fire Science Academy being built between Carlin and Elko. Construction of the $27 million project is about a month ahead of schedule and under budget, said David Clabeau, project manager for Clark & Sullivan Constructors, general contractor for the academy.

August 1, 1998: Carlin and Wells High Schools will both be playing home football games for the first time under the lights on Friday nights this season. Fred Allen, Elko County School District electrician, was finishing work Tuesday on lights being installed at the Carlin football field.

August 4, 1998: Supporters of the proposed Elko Skate Park gathered recently to kick off the campaign to build the facility in the Cedar Street Sports Complex.