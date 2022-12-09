Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

December 4, 1897: While coming from Gold Creek Saturday, the stage met with a bad accident. The regular stage was laid up for repairs and Harry Van Drielen took Johnny Thompson’s spring wagon instead. It had no brake and when it was coming down the Spanish Ranch Hill one of the traces came unhitched and the horses began to run. Harry turned them into the sagebrush and the whole outfit was upset. The wagon is no good anymore. The driver and passengers were considerably bruised up, although none of them seriously. Schuyler Duyree, Joe Pease and Joe Land were the passengers.

George Elmore is down from Peko. He says that he has been practicing for his trip to the Klondike in the spring, and is now able to sleep out doors with a thin blanket for a covering, and the thermometer registering 10 below zero. He is also able to pack 100 pounds up a steep hill and fall over a precipice without breaking any bones in his body.

100 YEARS AGO

December 4, 1922: The Elko county high school was visited by a fire last Saturday afternoon that might have been disastrous had it not been for the quick work and presence of mind of H.H. Wright, property man at the local institution. Mr. Wright was heating some oil on the gas stove in the Domestic Science room for use on the floors of the building, and when it seemed plenty warm, he went to the basement to turn of the gas. Upon arriving back upstairs, Wright discovered that in his absence the oil had exploded, starting a small blaze but filling the room so full of smoke, that after one attempt at entrance Mr. Wright decided he better call the fire department. He rushed to the high school call box, which failed to work. He then resorted to the telephone sending in the call to which the department promptly responded. In the meantime, however, Mr. Wright brought the school hose into action and had the fire practically extinguished before the arrival of the department, which spent a few minutes tearing open the drawers which were locked and into which flames had eaten their way. The damage to the building was confined to two or three rooms. The insurance men who examined the building immediately after the fire, stated damage was mainly caused by the dense black smoke which filled the rooms.

December 9, 1922: Chester Scranton, Elko county boy, was signally honored last night when the members of the 1922 varsity football team at the State University unanimously chose him to lead the squad which will battle on the gridiron next year. “Chet” is the first Elko lad to attain this honor in the history of the University. Scranton is one of the finest athletes that Nevada has known in the past few years. Entering the University of Nevada in the fall of 1920, Chet failed to make the varsity in his freshman year due to an illness that kept him from the field during fall training. The following year Scranton broke into the limelight with stellar performances. This year it was Scranton who was the keystone of the All-Nevada backfield which was the main reason for this year’s most successful season. Scranton is president of the Block N Society this year and a member of the student finance control committee. Scranton also made his letter in basketball last year, and in all probability be one of the big figures in this year’s quintet.

75 YEARS AGO

December 4, 1947: Two Basque shepherds from Spain arrived in Elko today via United Air Lines. The men are members of a group of 18 shepherds brought from the Basque section of Spain to instruct persons in the expert arts of tending sheep. These men are said to be experts in their field of business. It is understood that the Garriadors will take over sheep herding duties under contract in the annual round-up of the animals in this area. Many of the 18 shepherd have relatives in those sections of the country for which they are destined.

December 6, 1947: The first outdoor public clock in Elko has been installed at Jay’s Cottages. It is a dual Telecron which operates and keeps accurate time at all times from a clock inside the office. It is equipped with heat elements for protection in cold weather. It is bordered with neon tubing to improve visibility at night. The overall size of the circular clock is 32 inches, and this makes it possible to read the time over two blocks away. No doubt the new timepiece will be welcomed by the local residents as well as the transient motorists.

December 9, 1947: The community Christmas tree will be lighted tonight. Each year this tree is donated by the Western Pacific company. It is placed on the railroad right-of-way in front of the city office and has added greatly to the Christmas spirit in this community. The Western Pacific has also supplied trees to various lodges and churches throughout the community.

50 YEARS AGO

December 6, 1972: Chilling news came from the local weather service office today in the form of a forecast calling for a low temperature in Elko tomorrow morning of 12 degrees below zero.

December 8, 1972: The city began preparations for an ice skating rink at the paved area between the municipal pool and the Little League Park. Park employee Bud Kimball yesterday removed snow from the surface of the lot and is expected to start operating the ice making machine this week. If freezing temperatures continue, the link will be in operation next week.

December 9, 1972: Bill Webb, a 23-year-old native of Elko, has been appointed the first director of the Elko ambulance service. As director, he will be responsible for making weekly schedules of operators and personnel, attendant training, and minor maintenance on the ambulance. The ambulance response area is from the Ruby Marshes to Wildhorse Reservoir and from midway through Carlin Canyon to the River Ranch. At present 11 men are working on call to operate the ambulance. Webb has been working on the ambulance for nearly wo years and has been with inhalation therapy at Elko General Hospital for the past five months. He is an Emergency Medical Technician and a member of the Professional Rescue Instructors of Nevada.

25 YEARS AGO

December 4, 1997: The 1997 season was a rewarding one for the Elko High School girls’ soccer team. The Indians finished 8-9 with one tie and qualified for their first zone playoff as the Division I No. 4 seed in the programs fourth year. First year Elko coach Mike Brown led the way as he was named the conference “coach of the year” and division’s “co-coach of the year.” Senior Karen Palmer was named second team all-division and conference. Junior forward Janet Lord received the same recognition after leading the Indians in scoring with 14 goals and three assists. Junior Michelle Gandolfo was selected first team all-division as the goalie and junior defender Becky Milligan second team all-division. Team awards were also announced with Gandolfo and Milligan selected as the team Most Valuable Players.

December 5, 1997: Plans to move the University of Nevada, Reno, Dodd/Beals Fire Protection Training Academy to Carlin passed the final hurdle yesterday when the Board of Regents approved a finance and construction package. All-State Investments of Sacramento, Calif., will develop the academy and lease it back to UNR under the plan approved yesterday. The fire academy will be built on 426 acres originally purchased by Elko County and leased to UNR for $10 a year.

December 6, 1997: National Finals Rodeo announcer Bob Talliman paid tribute during last night’s NFR performance in Las Vegas to Elko County’s Frank “Shorty” Prunty and five other former Professional Cowboys Association members who passed away this year. A white horse was brought into the arena for each of the six. Prunty died May 5 at his ranch in Charleston. He operated the former Diamond A Rodeo Company with his brother, Corky, and produced professional rodeos for seven years.