Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
August 1, 1896: At a meeting of the High School Trustees, Prof. E.C. Snyder was re-elected Principal, and Miss Louise Adams, Assistant. Their salaries were raised to $145 and $95, respectively.
Phil Triplett severed his connection with the Independent Tuesday and went to Wells to start up the Index in that place. Phil is a first-class printer and will undoubtedly make a success of the paper in Wells.
While gargling his throat the other day with coal oil, Attorney Farrington let some of the fluid go down the wrong way, and for several days he could not swallow solid food.
100 YEARS AGO
August 1, 1921: The air mail service this morning unloaded a Ford Delivery car for the local field. The car came from Minneapolis where the field has been closed. Of more significance than the car itself seems the words of greeting that comes with it. The stars and stripes hang on the back of it, and in heavy black painted letters across the face of the national flag are the words: “Elko, Nevada. God Help you.” Of course it was put on as a joke but the small minded person who has no respect for the American flag should be taught a lesson. Times have been when a man would get a coating of tar and feathers for mutilating it. This sign is either an indication of ignorance or disrespect. In either case it is inexcusable.
August 2, 1921: The open season on sage hens opened this morning and will remain open the entire month of August. Reports coming in are at great variance in regard to the number of birds this fall. However, they will be harder to get this year than in a dry season as there are so many springs and water places this year that they have not dried up that it will mean hard work to get a limit in a day’s hunt.
August 5, 1921: The new Elko General Hospital will be ready to receive patients next week. Equipment has been arriving and is being installed rapidly. The Elko General Hospital is a credit to the taxpayers of Elko county and is an institution that has long been needed and will no doubt be the means to saving many lives and aiding in the good health and happiness of the whole county. It is a beautiful building and is nicely located. The building is two and one-half stories high and is really a three story building. The basement contains the kitchen, dining room, X-ray, laboratory, storerooms, laundry and boiler rooms and from the kitchen to the top floor a fine electric elevator will carry passengers and supplies. The main floor will contain the administrative offices, reception rooms, consulting rooms, nurses’ quarters and two wards. The second floor contains nine private rooms and two wards, two solariums, operating room suite, delivery room and nursery. There will be a day set after everything is complete and in working order when the general public will be especially invited to visit and inspect this wonderful new institution which the taxpayers of Elko county have donated to the welfare of the present and future generations of Elko county manhood and womanhood.
75 YEARS AGO
August 1, 1946: One of the prettiest weddings of recent months was that of Miss Bette Blair to James Guisti, which was solemnized with the double-ring ceremony Friday at St. Paul’s Episcopal church. The bride’s attendants were her sister, Mrs. Paul Sawyer, matron of honor, and the Misses Norma Jean Kenney and Jane Littlefield, bridesmaid. Best man was Robert Guisti, brother of the bridegroom, and ushers were Robert Pearce and Charles Evans. Born and reared in Elko county, Mrs. Guisti is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Blair. Since her graduation from Elko county high school she has been secretary at the U.S. employment office. Recently discharged from the U.S. navy, Mr. Guisti is the son of Mr. and Mrs. A. Guisti of Beowawe.
August 6, 1946: Mr. an Mrs. John Iamurri are the proud parents of twin girls born this morning at the Elko county hospital. The children weighed 5 lbs. 13 ½ oz. and 5 lbs. 9 ½ oz. As yet they have not been named. Mrs. Iamurri is the former Pearl Jayo.
August 7, 1946: The Elko Rotary club has selected Miss Mildred Stenovich, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nick Stenovich, as the club’s candidate for Queen of the Elko County Fair.
50 YEARS AGO
August 4, 1971: The Elko Board of County Commissioners last week received word from Nevada Sen. Howard Cannon that the post office in Tuscarora “will not be changed in status and that a new postmaster will be appointed “in the not too distant future.” The letter came from the senator in response to protests received from the board and several residents in the Tuscarora area against the closure of the post office. In protesting the closure, the commissioners pointed out that the Tuscarora post office served a geographical area of approximately 1,000 square miles populated by some 300 permanent residents. If the post office was closed down, some residents would have to travel 75 miles or more to the nearest postal service in Elko.
August 5, 1971: Graduation services for the 12th class of students of the Elko School of Practical Nurses will be held tomorrow at the Elko Community College’s auditorium. Those who will receive diplomas are Rebecca Ainsworth, Donnalene Babb, Phyllis Cash, Beth Duncan, JoAnn Macari, Lupe Martinez, Renee Rose, Joanne Stone, Martha Turner, and Linda Walters.
August 7, 1971: Stanley G. Aiazzi, a native of Elko County, is one of the five new instructors to join the Elko Community College faculty. He will head the associate degree program in agriculture. He will also have coordination responsibilities in the areas of automotive technology, welding and building construction. Aiazzi is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in agriculture education and business.
25 YEARS AGO
August 3, 1996: Pat Pearce is one of those teachers that students remember. The one who actually sent them invitations before the beginning of the school year to invite them to join her on “a 180-day adventure.” When a new group of third or fourth graders arrived in her classroom, they were greeted with brightly colored gift bags filled with pencils, erasers, candy and other goodies. Pearce made school fun. This year, Pearce hung up her teaching hat after 34 years with the Elko County School District and two years as a substitute teacher at the Nevada Youth Training Center. She came to the Elko County School District in 1950 to teach third and fourth grade at Elko Grammar No. 2. Pearce remembers how, back then, desks were bolted to the floor and each desk had its own ink well. “Teachers are influenced by their first experience in the classroom,” Pearce said. “I had a wonderful introduction to the profession by having Flo Reed as my principal. She created such a positive atmosphere in the school and both the faculty, and the students were devoted to do their best.” After four years at Elko Grammar School No. 2 she took a break from teaching to have three children and returned to full-time teaching in 1967 at Northside Elementary School where she stayed until she retired. “Teaching is the perfect job,” Pearce said. “Every day is a new adventure. Each student becomes a part of your life.”
August 5, 1996: Local miners traded in their hard hats for cowboy hats to compete in this weekend’s Miner’s Team Rodeo at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Teams made up of working miners competed in wild cow riding, bronc riding, wild cow roping, wild cow milking, Mormon team roping, chute dogging, ribbon roping and a cowhide relay race to raise funds to start a rodeo program at Great Basin College. Stan Aiazzi, vice president of student services at GBC, said the event raised about $6,000 which will be used to develop a college rodeo program. He said community colleges cannot use state dollars to fund intercollegiate sports so the money must come from somewhere else, including events like the Miner’s Team Rodeo. Marvin McDade, Wilfred Brady and John Johnson provided the stock for the event, which was judged by Mitch Heguy and Will Whitaker.