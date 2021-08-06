Rewrite: News from past issues

August 3, 1996: Pat Pearce is one of those teachers that students remember. The one who actually sent them invitations before the beginning of the school year to invite them to join her on “a 180-day adventure.” When a new group of third or fourth graders arrived in her classroom, they were greeted with brightly colored gift bags filled with pencils, erasers, candy and other goodies. Pearce made school fun. This year, Pearce hung up her teaching hat after 34 years with the Elko County School District and two years as a substitute teacher at the Nevada Youth Training Center. She came to the Elko County School District in 1950 to teach third and fourth grade at Elko Grammar No. 2. Pearce remembers how, back then, desks were bolted to the floor and each desk had its own ink well. “Teachers are influenced by their first experience in the classroom,” Pearce said. “I had a wonderful introduction to the profession by having Flo Reed as my principal. She created such a positive atmosphere in the school and both the faculty, and the students were devoted to do their best.” After four years at Elko Grammar School No. 2 she took a break from teaching to have three children and returned to full-time teaching in 1967 at Northside Elementary School where she stayed until she retired. “Teaching is the perfect job,” Pearce said. “Every day is a new adventure. Each student becomes a part of your life.”