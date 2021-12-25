Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGODecember 19, 1896: Born – In Elko, Nevada, December 15th, 1896, to the wife of W.J. Armstrong, a 12-lb son; big and hearty. Billy Armstrong smiles when you meet him now.

The material for the new paper at Gold Creek arrived from Denver Wednesday and was taken north Thursday afternoon. Phil Triplett goes to the new camp in a day or two to put the paper in shape. It will be issued weekly, and the first edition will make its appearance about the first of the new year.

100 YEARS AGODecember 19, 1921: Starting with Saturday evening this section of the state was swept away by the worst storm of the season, which continued steadily all day Sunday and today, while the snow has not been so heavy, it has been falling constantly, until on a level it measured at ten o’clock in Elko a little over ten inches. Telephone reports from the outlying districts say that the power plant at the mouth of the Lamoille canyon, but four inches fell, while Ruby Valley, just over the mountains the snow is over nineteen inches.

December 20, 1921: At their regular meeting last week the Iva Rebekah lodge elected the following officers for the coming year: Noble Grand, Mrs. C.W. Ruch; vice grand, Mrs. Annie Woolverton; secretary, Mrs. Ivy Lithcoe; treasurer, Miss Clara Riddell.

December 23, 1921: C.S. Tremewan came down yesterday from his ranch on the North Fork, making the trip in a sleigh. He says that the sleighing is fine all the way from the north and that about the same amount of snow fell in that locality as here. He returned this forenoon after making his holiday purchases.

75 YEARS AGODecember 20, 1946: First major project of the Presbyterian Women’s Association, organized last spring, was the Christmas bazaar, held recently in Dorcas and Russell halls. A capacity crowd patronized the sale of articles made by members and then enjoyed the program and tea. The tea program included two vocal duets by Mrs. Jack Sutherland and Mrs. Lew Caple, accompanied by Mrs. John Tellaisha, a reading from “The Other Wise Man” by Mrs. Edwin Jensen, and several songs by members of the public kindergarten, accompanied at the piano by their teacher, Mrs. Kathryn Olin. The kindergarteners were: Rosslyn Young, Frankie Scott, Edna Mae Howard, Jack Hammond, Richard Snow, Lora Lee Upwall, Billy Sutherland and Marcia Menke.

December 23, 1946: With Christmas only a matter of hours away note should be given the efforts of local merchants, in the matter of holiday decorations. Elko streets are sadly lacking in decorations, not because of lack of initiative on the part of the city or local businessmen but because of lack of the proper equipment to brighten up the town. This year Christmas tree lights have been scarce to the point of being extinct on the buyers market and city officials were unable to obtain lights to replace the burned out ones in the strings they already had. Lack of street decorations, however, has not dimmed the initiative of merchants and the holiday displays seen about town have been both unique and colorful in spite of the shortage of many materials.

December 24, 1946: Miss Mary Maretoli, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Maretoli, arrived in Elko last night to spend the holidays with her parents. Miss Maretoli is a student at the Pandora Beauty school in Salt Lake City.

50 YEARS AGODecember 20, 1971: Gretchen Holbert, sophomore at Elko High School and daughter of Mrs. Lenore Holbert of Elko, has been declared the school winner of the annual Voice for Democracy broadcast scriptwriting contest, sponsored by Elko Post 2350, Veterans of Foreign Wards, according to an announcement by Post Commander Louis Byers and Steve Hernandez, chairman of the local contest. Additional winners in the contest were Shauna Goicoa, second place; and Irvin McCrory, third. The local program has been conducted with the cooperation of Edwin Jensen, principal of Elko High School, and Ray Gardner, manager of radio station KELK, who made arrangements for the tape recording of the speeches. Judges for the contest were Mike Marfisi, Ray Gardner and Bob Manley.

December 21, 1971: Sale of the Behn Ranch, an 80-acre property near Lamoille, by Hazel Behn to Gerard and Esther Stroh, has been announced here. Mrs. Behn and her late husband, William, had owned and operated the property from 1953 until Mr. Behn’s death last July. Ownership of the small ranch dates back to 1888, when John Thorpe took the original land patent. The ranch was sold twice again until purchased in 1918 by Ramon Lugea and he sold in 1943 to Fred Vignolo, who sold six yeas later to Cary Hull.

December 22, 1971: Three residents of the Lake Tahoe area this week were successful in catching 113 rainbow trout through the ice on Wildhorse Reservoir – and they were assessed fines of $200 each in Mountain City for their enthusiasm. Acting on a tip, Elko Game Warden Carl Young traveled to Wildhorse Monday morning in his own automobile (to avoid being identified as a representative of the Nevada Fish and Game Department) and spent a couple of hours fishing in the same vicinity as the three men he suspected of more than the legal number of trout. The limit at Wildhorse is set by law at five fish, and when Young identified himself as a game warden to arrest the three suspects, the trio had in their possession exactly 98 more than the law allows. Young reported that prior to his making the arrest, he watched the three anglers carry several loads of fish to their car and noted they took care to never have more than 15 fish on their stringer at the hole where they were fishing. The three men were escorted by Young to Mountain City where Justice of the Peace John Forguson accepted their pleas of guilty and charges of illegal possession of game fish and assessed fines of $200 against each violator. Young said the fish were given to needy families by the fish and game department in cooperation with local welfare agencies.

25 YEARS AGODecember 20, 1996: A Christmas star on Lamoille Summit is aglow just in time for the holidays, thanks to members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2350. VFW members John Bottari, Gil Hernandez and Harry Peterson spent yesterday morning on the summit stringing 300 feet of wiring and installing 200 light bulbs, said VFW member Steve Hernandez. The star, built on the site of the Elko “E,” will remain lighted through New Year’s Day. Bottari has chaired the project since its beginning in 1976, the bicentennial year. Hernandez said the idea for the project actually came about in 1974 when the local post illuminated the letters “VFW” on Lamoille Summit during the statewide VFW convention. In 1976, VFW members, with the assistance of Nevada Power Co. and Vega Construction Co., replaced an old generator with four power poles and some electrical power lines to light up the Christmas star and a 120 by 80-foot cross on Easter.

December 24, 1996: Drew Edwards admits a lot of motorists driving by on Mountain City Highway about a dozen miles north of Elko do a double take when they pass his place. Edwards is one of a few residents in the area raising emus and ostriches. The emus are native to Australia, the ostriches come from Africa. Edwards has a pair of ostriches and 20 emus. J.R. Jones raises 16 emus and eight ostriches on his place near the Spring Creek Horse Palace. Both praise the large, flightless birds as being much more profitable than raising cattle. Jones said the emus and ostriches have a red meat that is rated as 97 percent fat free. He described the taste as similar to roast beef. Khoury’s Market Place in Spring Creek is offering ground ostrich patties for $3.99 a pound.

