Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

June 4, 1898: Max Schoen returned from a trip to Ruby Valley Tuesday. He reports the valley as being one immense stretch of waving grass. Everything looks prosperous and everybody is happy.

An alarm of fire Wednesday afternoon startled the town and created a big excitement, as the wind was blowing a gale at the time. The cause of the alarm was a fire in the wood-pile in the Courthouse yard. The wood was piled against the brick wall of the jail, and was burning fiercely when discovered, but was soon put out by the many willing hands of those who gathered at the tap of the fire bell. From Main street the fire looked as if it was consuming the residence of the editor of the FREE PRESS which is immediately back of the Courthouse. The fire was caused by ashes thrown in the yard.

The State University closed Thursday, and the Elko boys will be home on this morning’s train.

Clover Valley: Exercises for Decoration Day were held at the lower schoolhouse and were well attended, all of the Cloverites being out and several families from Wells. The exercises were short but great care had been taken in the selection of each article and all who took part did well. Even the little tots seemed to realize fully what the day was being so solemnly celebrated for. After the program had been rendered, all formed a procession and proceeded to the cemetery where the graves of our loved ones, and all others, were covered with flowers.

100 YEARS AGO

UNAVAILABLE

75 YEARS AGO

June 4, 1948: The nucleus of an Elko Tennis Association has been formed in Elko. Those interested in joining may call Jo Bartorelli, 191 or 669-J. The members of the association are hopeful that lights can be placed at the courts, and they would like to see improvements made. The women players have been selected in the following positions: Anita Marisquerena, first; Ethel Jones, Hanna Bowler, Jerry Buns, Ann Wilson, Jo Bartorelli and Jean Hunter. The men: Low Hochman, first; Jim Calkins, Orville Wilson, George Phelps, John Hickman, Rev. Wallace Critchfield, Roger Mariani and Bob Hunt.

June 5, 1948: Rev. C. Harold Van Zee of Portland, Ore., has accepted a call to the Presbyterian church in Elko. He is taking the place of Rev. James Baird, who has departed for Los Angeles, to do work of the church in that city. The Reverend Van Zee comes highly recommended to the local church and he has already preached a sermon before the local congregation after which he was accepted for the position.

June 8, 1948: Even though the Mountain City Copper Co. has suspended operations, there is a great deal of mining activity in this part of Elko County. A new operator beginning this week is John Crosby whose mine adjoins the old Mountain City copper mine at Rio Tinto. He has leased their old shaft from Hugh Bieroth who acquired this property when he purchased the ranch on which it is located. He will prospect on the 300-foot level through this shaft. Roy Davis will be in charge of the work.

June 9, 1948: The Kangaroo Kourt goes into effect early next week, so get your western dress on. This warning comes om Glenn Jarrett, chairman of the Lion’s committee, on pepping things up for the Silver State Stampede. A full list of prizes will be awarded the best dressed cowboy and cowgirl and also the children, he advised.

50 YEARS AGO

June 5, 1973: Four young Elko athletes placed in the Junior Olympics track meet held over the weekend in Feno. Placing were Jamie and Christy Carroll, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Carroll, and John and Preston Wright, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Wright. Jamie, a fifth-grade student at Northside Elementary School, was second in the one-mile run and was fifth in the running long jump. Christy, third grader at Northside, was first in the high jump. John, fifth grader at Grammar School No. 2, broke the mile run record in his division. He also was fifth in the 220-yard dash. Preston, a freshman at Elko High, was fourth in 220-yad dash, fourth in 440-yad dash and sixth in the 100-yard dash.

June 7, 1973: A group of Elko Basque Club members traveled to the Governors Convention in Stateline this week where they performed an exhibition of Basque games and dances. The group performed Sunday evening at the Ponderosa Ranch. Anita Anacabe and Altouso Ygoa exhibited the Basque dance, Juan Vicandi lifted weights and Joe Goicoechea caried weights. Wood choppers Ysidro Fagoaga and Agustin Garde also performed. Nick Fagoaga, coordinator, Margarite Anacabe and Mary Ygoa traveled with the group.

June 8, 1973: Summer vacation and warm weather brought hundreds of youngsters out to the Elko pool, which opened yesterday. According to pool manager Paul Rogers, 425 people used the facilities the opening day of the summer season.

June 9, 1973: Miss Elko County, Lynette Calton of Wells, will represent the county in the Miss Nevada contest next week in Reno. Miss Calton recently completed her freshman year at Weber State College in Ogden, Utah. Her talent in the contest will be a modern dance routine. Miss Calton is a lifetime resident of Elko County, attended Wells schools and graduated last year from Wells High School.

25 YEARS AGO

June 6, 1998: There is room for four more guest drovers on the Silver State Stampede’s first four-day cattle drive, reports Trail Boss Mike Gallagher. The event will begin Tuesday, July 14, at Lone Mountain Station with 130 head of cattle, 25 guest drovers, five wranglers, three wagons, several entertainers, at least one cook and other rodeo enthusiasts. Wranglers include Bud McDermott, Mark Eldridge, Dorsey Munson, Hank Vogler and John Gourley. Each will be responsible for the well-being of five guests. Earl Allred will serve as cow boss. Camp manager is Alan London. The $600 cost for the drive includes breakfast, lunch and dinner, a historical ride across country once traversed by Tuscarora and North Fork buckaroos on their way to compete in the Stampede, and cowboy-type campfire entertainment organized by cowboy artist Don Farmer of South Fork. The herd will travel about seven miles a day.

June 8, 1973: Southwest Gas Co. volunteers spent Saturday working on the old Sherman Station schoolhouse at the city park that the company “adopted” from the Elko Chamber of Commerce. Southwest Gas agreed to restore the log building, which the chamber hopes to have ready for tourists to see this summer. Soroptimists International of Elko adopted the creamery and McClaskey Enterprises, the blacksmith shop and the Rotary Club of Elko donated $1,000 that can be used for landscaping, reported chamber Executive Director Carla Wilde.

June 9, 1973: Nine recently-graduated high school seniors – six from Elko and three from Spring Creek – have been picked to play for the East team in this month’s annual Sertoma All-Star Football Classic. Players are separated into East and West squads using U.S. Highway 395 as the dividing line. Elko, which finished second to eventual state champ McQueen, will be represented by Shane Gilligan, Nathan Jorgensen, Chance Madigan, Jake Milligan, Mark Rossolo and Scott Santina. Spring Creek made a remarkable run to win the 3A state title and the trio of J.D. Robinson, Ryan Honea and Greg Gustin was a big factor and will represent their school on the East team.