Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

March 26, 1898: Two railroad men had a lively fight in the Depot Hotel at Carlin on Saturday. A shooter fell on the floor during the scuffle and the discharge caused the spectators to give the combatants the whole house to wind up in.

G. Harbin has taken the sub-contract to carry the mail between Elko and Tuscarora for the next four years, commencing the 1st of next July. He will put on his own teams and coaches.

This has been a great week for tramps. Constable Triplett would no sooner get rid of one gang than another would strike town. As soon as warm weather sets in they will be thicker than flies.

J.J. Hylton, the progressive stock raiser of Mound Valley, believes in Nevada’s future and is willing to invest his money here. His latest purchase is the place known as the Hale ranch, on Smith Creek. He took 800 head of stock with the ranch, which comprises 1,300 acres, paying Wm. Mitchell $24,000 for the place and stock. Wish we had a few more men like Mr. Hylton in Elko county.

100 YEARS AGO

75 YEARS AGO

March 26, 1948: Eight girls from the junior class of Elko county high school were honored by election as official delegates and alternates for Girls’ State, a school of government to be held on the University of Nevada Campus June 20 to 27. Delegates elected include Arline Cave, Donna Glaser, Shirley Kershner and June Pattani. Alternates are: Kitty Burner, Grace Camino, Delia Carrillo and Faye Hage.

March 27, 1948: The Western Pacific company round house crew has been called upon to do a lot of things by the people of Elko – but here’s one for the book. These guys who are generally moving engines around, or who have giant castings to fit are boiling eggs today for the Easter egg hunt. We have it from the chief of police himself. And these eggs are going to be something special. They are being cooked with live steam. Bob Zander and his Scouts were present, too, but those WP workers insisted in having all the fun. Tomorrow at 1 o’clock, the hunt will start at the city park, for more than 1,000 eggs.

April 1, 1948: The newly organized Ruby Soil Conservation district board of supervisors held an organization meeting at the home of Douglas Smith in Ruby Valley to elect offices for the district, as follows: Emerson Neff of Ruby Valley, chairman; Walter Gardner of Ruby Valley, vice chairman; Russell Weeks of Clover Valley, secretary-treasurer; Ivan Kimber of Clover Valley, short term supervisor; John Murphy of Ruby Valley, long term supervisor. Group discussion of the problem of spraying cattle was led by Donald Drown, county extension agent.

50 YEARS AGO

March 28, 1973: Seventeen members of the Ruby Mountain Chapter of the Future Farmers of America left early this morning to participate in the Cal Aggie Judging Day at the University of California at Davis. The five judging teams and members are: Meats – Jeannie Samper, Sharon Baker, Susie Riggs, and Joan Dunn; Livestock – Art Sauder, Beth Sauder, and Charlotte Billings; Light horse – Del Bieroth, Pete Mori and Jerry Jones; Soils – Sam Mori, Angie Sauer, and Bob Wines; Dairy – Brian Green, Wes Smith, Rick Williams, and Norman Lear.

March 30, 1973: O’Carroll’s bar and trailer spaces in Lamoille will be under new management beginning April 5, according to an announcement this week by owners Jim and Stella O’Carroll. The O’Carrolls said they have entered into a lease agreement, which contains an option to buy, with Rick and Ardis Fleck of Reno. O’Carroll has operated the bar at Lamoille since 1952. He purchased the property, then in a large hotel structure erected in 1905, from Fred Parsons; and in January of 1963 the old hotel building was destroyed by fire. O’Carroll immediately rebuilt the masonry structure that now houses the bar.

March 31, 1973: El Aero Flight Services this month became the first airplane service in Elko to purchase a helicopter to be used for private and commercial rental, according to Joe Green, general manager. The new aircraft has a variety of uses, Green stated, and suggested the copter be utilized for predator control, search and rescue, scenic rides, power and telephone line patrol and fire reconnaissance. He added that the copter can also take skiers to the top of the Ruby Mountains or help anglers find a good fishing spot. Pilot for the new aircraft is Ron Stoney, who is going on his second year as a fixed-wing pilot for El Aero. The copter went into operation in Elko this week, and on Sunday El Aero gave demonstration rides to governmental officials as well as officials for the telephone company, highway patrol and police department.

25 YEARS AGO

March 30, 1999: Gasoline prices continue to drop in the area from a low of $1.27 for regular unleaded on March 12, to $1.19 in Elko this week, while the pumps at the Pilot Travel Center in Carlin boast a price of $1.17 a gallon. Maverik Pricing Coordinator Shawn Call said gas prices at Maverik aren’t expected to increase but he said that in Salt Lake City, where gas prices dropped to as low as 89 cents a gallon, prices have jumped 20 cents.

March 31, 1998: Margaret Paoli said the cashier at Wal-Mart looked at her a little funny as she rang up the 40 toy cellular phones. “She said, ‘So, you’re stocking up on toy cellular phones? Do you run a preschool?” Paoli said. Not exactly. Paoli’s husband, Mark, needed some parts from the phones to make “beeping easter eggs.” The new invention will allow children with impaired vision, like Paoli’s 4-year-old son, Gus, to have their own special Easter egg hunt this year. The “Beeping Easter Egg Hunt” will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Elko Presbyterian Church and all visually impaired children and their families are invited to attend. The Elko and Spring Creek Lions Clubs, which work to provide services for the vision impaired, along with Full House Inc., are sponsoring the event. Lions Club members helped make the beeping eggs and the candy-filled eggs that will be hidden around the church.

