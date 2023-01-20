Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

January 15, 1898: Clay Irland, who was down from the north Saturday, reports a rich strike in Max Schoen’s mine – the Resurrection – at Mountain City. The ore was discovered in the bottom of the old shaft and looks fine.

Joe Walther, who is employed on Governor Sadler’s Huntington ranch, attained his twenty-first birthday on Friday last, and naturally desired to celebrate it by a visit to the home of his father, Valentine Walther. On his arrival he was surprised to find his friends assembled from Huntington, Mound and Newark valleys, and even from as far as Eureka and Elko. After refreshments, the visitors repaired to an improvised dancing hall, where a further surprise awaited Joe in the form of a handsome and valuable gold watch, with chain and locket, presented him in the name of the family by his youngest sister, Miss Cora. Dancing was indulged in the excellent music of Messrs. Jones and Taylor of Mound Valley, until midnight, when the guests, numbering eighty, young and old, sat down to a bounteous supper, after which dancing continued until broad daylight.

100 YEARS AGO

UNAVAILABLE

75 YEARS AGO

January 17, 1948: An announcement was made today by John Eacret, manager of the Bing Crosby interests in Elko county, that the Crosby Tuscarora ranch is being sold to Dr. M. Laurence Montgomery of San Francisco. The property involved is the 1,000 acre ranch located in Independence valley. Range rights held in conjunction with the property make it possible to run something in excess of 2,000 head of cattle, Eacret said. He described the set-up as one of the finest in the entire county. Crosby has moved all of the cattle from the property and the hay was sold to the Moffat company this year for feeding. Included in the sale will be all of the property and equipment on the ranch, plus all of its rights, etc. Crosby is selling the ranch so that he might consolidate his interests on his North Fork ranches which he purchased last year from Newton Crumley. The ranch property involved is the old Newt Phillips’ place. Crosby first bought the Jube Wright ranch on the Humboldt a few miles east of Elko and then purchased the Tuscarora ranch from the Doyle Brothers and Ed Flynn. The Wright ranch on the river was part of the deal when Crosby took over the large Tuscarora holdings.

January 19, 1948: Basketball stars of yester-year will be seen in action on the hardwood Friday night when the Knights of Pythias Panthers of Wells meet the K.P. Speed Burners of Elko. Bill O’Neil has gathered all of the stars of the past together for the performance Friday night. Some of the boys may polish the bench, he admits, but the impressive line-up dates from 1900 through 1935, while some of the reserves go back as far as 1898. Players and their classes are as follows: Nick Stenovich 1906, Frank Batchelder 1898, Laurene Reed 1931, Chester F. Reed 1931, Frank Jayo 1935, John L. Murphy 1929, E.R. Bartorelli 1932, Norman L. Brown 1929, George Glaser 1900, Dr. C.H. Kennedy 1928, Fred Egelston 1907, A.J. Higgins 1917, Harold Fernald 1916, Bill O’Neil 1929, Dan Glaser 1900, Laurence Glaser 1902, Jay Kump 1935, George Ogilvie 1915, Pete Ogilvie 1890, J.E. Lamphear 1906 and Les Harriman 1902. Elko’s starting line-up will be John L. Murphy, George Glaser, Harold Fernald, Jay Kump, and Dan Glaser. From Wells comes the following squad to deal some trouble to the locals: A. Supp, Harry Bradley, Ernie Odermatt, H.H. Cazier, Joe McDaniels, Carl H. Supp, and Paul Supp. Some “darkhorses” are said to be waiting for the game with the Well’s manager holding up the announcement until the opening whistle.

50 YEARS AGO

January 18, 1973: Five members of the Elko Boxing Club will be in action tonight in a four-team Northern Nevada Boxing Conference tournament at Stewart. Elko coach Russ Lundgren and his assistant Charles Crump said they will enter Rex Steninger (155 pounds), Gus Vasques (150), Nick Knight (145), George Hardin (160) and Kenny Merkley (90) in tonight’s event. Also making the trip will be Bob Hornbarger, Jr., the team’s manager.

January 19, 1973: Lee Hirshland, station manager for KTVN in Reno announced that KEKO-TV, an accepted CBS station, will be on the air in the Elko area within three to five weeks if weather permits. The Reno station is presently constructing a full-fledged television transmission facility on Grindstone Mountain, south of Elko. The KEKO signal will be beamed for a 75 mile radius and will be received in Carlin and Elko. Hirshland stated that the generator and translator buildings at the Grindstone site have been completed and work on the translator was expected to begin this week. The buildings were constructed by Mike Lesbo of Elko. Hirshland stated that KEKO will broadcast from 6:30 a.m. to about 1 a.m. daily and news will be seen at the dinner hour.

January 20, 1973: James Ithurralde, 32, received the Distinguished Service Award as the outstanding young man in Elko during 1972. The award is presented each year to a young man between the ages 21-35 that has given unselfish and dedicated service to his community, family, and occupation. Ithurralde, who has been a resident of Elko for five years, is a loan officer at First National Bank, Elko main branch. As the 1972 president of the Basque Club, he supervised all the organization’s activities including the National Basque Festival. Ithurralde is a charter member of the Elko Kiwanis Club and is currently vice president. He graduated from Eureka High School and Links Business College in Boise, Idaho. Also, during the banquet five local young men, who were candidates for the DSA award, each received a plaque for “Outstanding Community Service.” They were John Lundeen, Lysle Drake, Bill Tatomer, Gary Small and John Manley. Also awarded was the Jaycee Boss of the Year plaque which went to Jerry Warren of Warren Motors.

25 YEARS AGO

January 17, 1998: Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2350 recently presented plaques and checks to this year’s winners of their Voice of Democracy Speech Contest. From Spring Creek High School, the winners were Amanda Marvel, first place; Heather Fanning, second place; and Megan Holland, third place. Elko High School winners were Scott Chamberlain, first place; Jennifer Eudey, second place; and Chris Moss, third place. Presenting the speech awards were Bennith Platerio, VFW Ladies Auxiliary Chairman; Gil Hernandez, VFW Post Commander; and Jack Williams, VFW Speech Contest Chairman.

January 21, 1998: With a newly installed chairlift to carry skiers to its top, a fresh layer of snow and no trees to worry about crashing into, this year’s downhill skiing at the Elko SnoBowl should be the best yet, according to SnoBowl committee member Roche Bush. The Elko SnoBowl opened this week after a one-day delay due to blowing snow and poor visibility. A reminder was also issued that the rope tow is still in use and there is no fee for its use. Just in time for visitors here for the Cowboy Poetry Gathering, the SnoBowl has added a $3 one-time sightseeing pass for anyone wishing to ride the chairlift and view the scenery. The Elko SnoBowl also plans to offer chairlift rides in the summer for tourists and families who can use the SnoBowl site for picnics and parties, according to the SnoBowl Committee.