Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

November 21, 1896: Next Thursday will be Thanksgiving Day. Get a turkey.

There will be a turkey shoot at the Hot Springs next Thursday.

T.T. Harris of the Commercial Hotel, will set a fine ball supper next Thursday night.

Everybody will be at the K. of P. dance Thanksgiving night. It is going to be a grand affair. It will be the event of the season.

The Depot Hotel will set a fine ball supper Thanksgiving evening.

100 YEARS AGO

November 21, 1921: Use a Thanksgiving greeting card. You can get one at the Free Press office.

November 25, 1921: No one should fail to see the series of basketball games that the girls are practicing for these days. After the Thanksgiving holiday, these interclass games will be the attraction at the high school, so don’t miss them. The Freshmen have come on strong as expected. At the grammar school last year this class won every game in which they participated; they have the same invincible spirit and are in to win the pennant. Margaret McMurtrey has been elected captain. Sophomores have elected Nerine Hanna to lead their team to victory. Several strong players are working hard and these sophomores are not behind in the struggle. After several practices the Juniors find excellent material for their team. Virginia Orr, as captain, asks the Juniors to back up the team at the games. The Seniors started the ball rolling, and elected Pauline Johnston, a last year’s star, captain. Watch out for the seniors.

75 YEARS AGO

November 22, 1946: A boon to housewives in the current soap shortage is a recent bulletin issued by the county agricultural extension service presenting a recipe for home-made soap. This recipe has been tested by Mrs. Olive McCracken, district agent of the organization and comes highly recommended for making bar and powder soap plus scouring soap. Another item of interest in the current bulletin is one entitled “Curing of Hams and Bacons.”

November 25, 1946: The coal situation, as it exists today, was described as “terrible” by J.R. Coffin, manager of the Elko Lumber Company today. He said that Elko has but a “10-day supply at the moment.” He said he had a carload of coal coming to Elko on a “certificate of necessity,” but this coal had already been promised to ranchers throughout the country, who had placed their orders before the strike occurred. Coffin pointed to some of the places in Elko which rely on coal exclusively, including the Commercial Hotel, the Pioneer Hotel, the Overland Hotel and the Troy laundry. Coffin said that coal had been hard to get, even before the strike. Coffin pointed out that “rationing” has already been established on coal in Elko. Persons having coal should not make an attempt to get additional deliveries, while those needing a new supply must be content with small deliveries.

November 26, 1946: The ladies took over and the roaring Lions of Elko were a meek group when the regular noon-day meeting came to an end at the Commercial hotel today. George F. Wright, who generally presides as chief-roarer, was chased off the reigning throne by Mrs. Taylor Wines, while Mrs. Wally White was the tail twister of the day, and did she make those Lions squeal. Mrs. Frank Walters made a record of it all for future reference. Byron Hogge sang a solo, accompanied by Mrs. Walter Hansen and Wally White led the Lions and Lionesses in community singing. It was the first ladies’ lunch attempted by the club and 65 were present.

50 YEARS AGO

November 22, 1971: Flow in the Humboldt River during the water year that ended last month was nearly three times the normal volume, according to statistics released by Bud Danner of Elko, supervising water commissioner for the state engineer’s office. Danner said a measuring gauge at Palisade (a few miles below Carlin) showed a total of 594,000 acre feet of water flowed past that midpoint on the Humboldt during the water year. That flow compares to a normal (defined as the average during the most recent 15 years) annual flow of 220,000 acre feet. On the basis of the rejuvenated flow in the river system, Danner said he expects water will again have to be dumped from Rye Patch into the Humboldt Sink about February to make room for the new spring runoff.

November 24, 1971: Elko High School senior Gale Burr will be marching in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow in New York City. Burr will be a member of the 1971 McDonald’s All American High School Band.

November 26, 1971: Billie Sue Evans, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William H. Evans of Tuscarora, and David E. Slagowski, son of Mr. and Ms. Floyd Slagowski of Pine Valley, were united in marriage Nov. 6 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elko. Pastor Frank Hoffman performed the double-ring ceremony and Valerie Rogers provided organ music. Mrs. Wayne Ratliff, sister of the Bride was matron of honor. Janet Wright was bridesmaid. Best man was Carl Slagowski, ushers were Jim Wines, John Rand, Grant Dixon, LeRoy Sestanovich and Douglas Evans. Following the wedding, a reception was held at Howard’s. Mrs. Adrian Mariluch was in charge of the guest book, Mrs. Berni McClendon and Michele Arregui served punch and Mrs. James Cushing and Lynne Goddard served cake.

25 YEARS AGO

November 22, 1996: Elko Chamber of Commerce’s annual Pre-Holiday Gift Show opens tomorrow at the Elko Convention Center and Santa Claus will be arriving by fire truck at noon, said chamber Executive Director Carla Willie. The event features more than 80 booths of Christmas ideas and entertainment by the Spring Creek High School Select Choir, Elko High School Choraliers, Sunshine Generation, Star Dance Team, Silver Stage Players and Southwind. Convention Center Executive Director Phyllis Peterson said that the front entrance will be clear and open for the show although construction work is under way at the facility.

November 23, 1996: Elko Religious Leaders Association will present Handel’s “Messiah” a Christmas sing-along at 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Christmas classic will feature soloists Lynn Rubel, Delmo Andreozzi, Jan Munda, Amy Nisbet, the Elko Handbell Choir and a special appearance of Kenneth Wilks, a soloist with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

November 25, 1996: Kari Drew, a Spring Creek High School junior, is spending the school year in Brazil as a Rotary Youth Exchange student. She is attending a college preparatory school and there are 48 students in her class. Drew said it’s been the most exciting experience of her life and she’d like to thank all those who helped make her trip possible.

