Rewrite: News from past issues

April 29, 1921: Sunday is the opening day of the fishing season and every fisherman, old and young, is planning to be out after the members of the finny tribe. The weatherman predicts “rain or snow and colder for Saturday and Sunday,” but he is so unreliable that the fishermen are going ahead in the hopes that he will be wrong. The warm spell of the last few days has started the water down from the mountains and most of the streams are now running bank full. The outlook of good fishing on the opening day is not very good, but this will not prevent the enthusiastics from wetting a line and getting out in the open.