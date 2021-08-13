Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
August 8, 1896: At last we are to have a high school building. This will be good news for every person interested in educational matters, and the public in general. At their meeting Monday the County Commissioners very properly canceled the contract made with R.E. Miller of Idaho, and authorized J.S. Gardner to take charge of the work and erect the building without delay. Mr. Gardner immediately assumed control and masons were put at work leveling up the foundation, and will commence brick work today. The high school building will soon be a reality. Good.
A.W. Hesson, ex-Assessor of Elko county, announces himself as a candidate for Sheriff, subject to the decision of the Democratic county convention. That Mr. Hesson would make an excellent Sheriff, goes without saying. He is in every way fitted for the duties of the office. If given the nomination by the convention, Mr. Hesson will make it pretty lively for his opponents.
100 YEARS AGO
August 8, 1921: Yesterday afternoon a Basque boy, employed by Mike Augurria near Ryndon, had the entire right forearm torn away by an accidental discharge of a shotgun. The lad says that he was out herding sheep when his gun slipped off a rock and was discharged, the charge striking the boy in the arm. He walked to the house some distance away, and was then brought to Elko last night and his wound dressed, and is up and about today at the Starr hotel. The name of the injured youth is Frederico Zugazaga.
August 10, 1921: Last Friday Dr. Mentz sold his entire holdings in Elko and on Saturday left for California, where he expects to reside. He sold his residence at the foot of the hill to David Dotta, and his interest in the dental business to his partner, Dr. Gallagher. He has been troubled with the hay fever in its worst form for years, and believed that by going to a lower altitude he could secure relief.
August 12, 1921: The officers of the Elko county fair have about finally decided to hold their exhibits in town and are making arrangements to put in condition the vacant ground in the rear of the Nevada Vulcanizing Shop, for the housing of the blooded cattle, horses and sheep, and other livestock, and will utilize the Nevada Garage, the Van Leer Garage and the show rooms of the A.W. Hesson company. The intention of the committee is to keep the exhibits together as much as possible, and with the use of the vacant space in the rear of this block and the three big rooms as mentioned above, it is thought that the whole exhibit can be handled. There will be a merry-go-round and other attractions. There will be races and rodeo contests each day, Mr. Garcia having already shipped in a part of the outlaw horses and more are coming in before the date of the fair.
75 YEARS AGO
August 8, 1946: The annual Pep Rally for the Elko County Fair will be a community affair this year, with barbeque steaks the center of attraction. One thousand tickets will be made available for those desiring to attend. The giant event will be held at the city softball park on Thursday night, August 22, with service starting at 6 o’clock. The decision to hold this community get-together was decided shortly before noon today by the presidents of the various service clubs of Elko. Those at the meeting were Charles Evans, president of the Rotary, Randy Degen for the Jaycees, Harold Anderson for the Elko chamber of commerce, R.C. Ellis, for the Exchange and George F. Wright, president of the Lions. City Manager Allen Carter decided that tables would be placed on the softball field. The city water wagon will be used to keep the dust down and the truck will be used as a platform on which the program for the evening will be offered. The entertainment will include community singing, music and the introduction of the Queen of the Fair as the crowning event, and no speeches.
August 13, 1946: Elko is in no immediate danger of an infantile paralysis epidemic but there is not a block in the town that is not a breeding place for flies – germ carriers for the disease – Dr. L.A. Moren told the Junior Chamber of Commerce last night. No cases of the dreaded disease have been reported in Elko so far this year, but many cases are recorded in the neighboring state of Utah, Dr. Moren said. No certain source can be pointed out as the basis for the spread of the disease. It is generally the case when one person gets the disease and it starts spreading that the original party has come into contact with the second party. It is believed by some medical authorities that the disease is quite common where there are streams. The Humboldt River was given as a possibility.
50 YEARS AGO
August 10, 1971: In the final game of the Elko Men’s Softball League season, Reardon Plumbing and Heating captured the 1971 Northern Nevada Zone championship by defeating Sofspra Car Wash 8-3. By winning the championship, the Reardon team will compete in the state tournament beginning Thursday in Bishop, Calif. In last night’s game, Sofspra built up a 3-1 lead after two innings of play on the strength of Jim Wallock, Don Hopkins and Jim Santina. But Reardon captured the title after pushing across four runs in the bottom of the third inning and three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Sperry Rueckert was the winning pitcher. He allowed 11 hits, struck out one, and walked one. Ron Smith, relieved by Bing Massie took the loss. Sofspra gave up 11 hits, struck out four, and walked one. For the winners, Speedy Gonzales and Jim Johnston each had two singles and Harold Whitney had a single and a double. Sofspra’s Jim Santina and Rich Lespade each had two singles and a double and Tim Gilligan made two singles.
August 11, 1971: The winners of the C Division team event at the Junior Bowling Association State Tournament held recently in Fallon from Elko are Tammy Stokely, Gaylen Christean, Leonard Smales, Jay Blanchard and Kevin Morley. First place winners in the B Division doubles event at the tournament were Mike Fietzek and Anita Anacabe of Elko.
25 YEARS AGO
August 8, 1996: Roads are fine, the weather’s great and Jarbidge is celebrating its fifth annual Discover Jarbidge Days this weekend. The three-day event annually draws visitors who come not only for the festivities, but to wander through the old town and view the majestic mountain scenery. Fair organizer Sue Heil said live music by Tons of Fun will start the action Friday night. Saturday features a chili cookoff starting at 10 a.m. Heil said people can sample all or any of the entries, following the judging. An all-day jam session is one of the fair’s most popular annual features. Amateur and professional musicians are invited to bring their instruments and join in. Saturday night features a dance to live music. Heil said a variety of arts and crafts booths will be set up in and around the community center. Jarbidge Days is sponsored by the Jarbidge Community Center. All proceeds will be used for the maintenance and improvements to the community center.
August 10, 1996: Ruby Mountain Brewing Co. located in Clover Valley, south of Wells, left the competition singing the blues at the “Great Eldorado Brews and Blues Festival,” sponsored by Eldorado Hotel and Casino in Reno. Ruby Mountain Brewing beat out 90 brews offered by 35 microbreweries from all over the West for the People’s Choice Award, according to brewery owners Steve and Maggie Safford. The Saffords opened Ruby Mountain Brewing in 1995 with a group of investors on the Angel Creek Ranch 12 miles south of Wells. The brews have found a niche in the market and are selling well.
August 13, 1996: Elko is playing host for the first time to the annual convention of the Oregon-California Trails Association, and hundreds of people are arriving in town to attend the event. Paul Sawyer, co-chairman, along with co-chairman Bob Pearce welcomed this morning’s audience at the Elko Convention Center. Also on hand to greet this year’s crowd was Mayor Mike Franzoia. Other highlights included Alfreida Jake of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone, who presented an Indian sign-language version of “The Lord’s Prayer.” The convention, which continues through Sunday, features a number of workshops and exhibits about the famous trail, field trips and an awards banquet.