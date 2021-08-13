Rewrite: News from past issues

August 10, 1921: Last Friday Dr. Mentz sold his entire holdings in Elko and on Saturday left for California, where he expects to reside. He sold his residence at the foot of the hill to David Dotta, and his interest in the dental business to his partner, Dr. Gallagher. He has been troubled with the hay fever in its worst form for years, and believed that by going to a lower altitude he could secure relief.

August 12, 1921: The officers of the Elko county fair have about finally decided to hold their exhibits in town and are making arrangements to put in condition the vacant ground in the rear of the Nevada Vulcanizing Shop, for the housing of the blooded cattle, horses and sheep, and other livestock, and will utilize the Nevada Garage, the Van Leer Garage and the show rooms of the A.W. Hesson company. The intention of the committee is to keep the exhibits together as much as possible, and with the use of the vacant space in the rear of this block and the three big rooms as mentioned above, it is thought that the whole exhibit can be handled. There will be a merry-go-round and other attractions. There will be races and rodeo contests each day, Mr. Garcia having already shipped in a part of the outlaw horses and more are coming in before the date of the fair.

75 YEARS AGO