Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO September 12, 1896: Valentine Walthers has our thanks for a choice lot of vegetables from his garden. Potatoes, turnips, beets, etc., large and fine, were found in the lot. His place can’t be beat for fruit and vegetables.
Miss Hallie Bigelow was a passenger on Wednesday evening’s east-bound train. She goes East for the purpose of cultivating her voice. Miss Cherrie Vender of Carson accompanied her.
The public school opened Monday with 95 scholars.
This has been a lively week in Elko. The business houses in town were all decorated with flags and bunting in honor of the conventions. Most of our space this week has been taken up with convention news.
100 YEARS AGO September 12, 1921: The Elko general hospital has but one cradle, a dainty affair of enameled white steel, swung on two pedestals so that it can be placed by the side of the mother’s bed where she can swing it to and fro and feast her eyes on the “finest baby ever.” But there is only one of the little cradles and the demand has grown so great that it looks as if more must be installed if there is to be peace in the county hospital, as there are now three babies in the hospital and all are demanding the coveted little bed.
September 16, 1921: The attendance at the rodeo yesterday was larger than the first day, and the program was better, things seemed to move with less friction and something was going on all the time. There were thrills in plenty for all, and while no one was badly injured, two men were thrown and for a time the crowd was in doubt as to whether the man was dead or not. In the roping contest one of the riders emerged from a cloud of dust, after his horse had fallen on him and rolled over a couple of times and made a record tie of his calf. In the bulldogging contest one of the riders in throwing his bull, fell underneath and was rendered unconscious for some time, but was not seriously injured. During the afternoon two mail planes, driven by Pilots Blanchfield and Mouton thrilled the crowd by their daring swoops across the field time and again. This afternoon the third and final day of the rodeo will come to a close and a better program will be given than the first two days.
75 YEARS AGO September 12, 1946: Mr. and Mrs. Willard L. Edison are the proud parents of a baby boy born September 11 at the Elko general hospital. The boy weighed 8 pounds, 7 ½ ounces and has been named Willard Allen.
September 13, 1946: The Elko Softball League had one of its best seasons this year, according to a report just compiled by the executive committee at a meeting in George F. Wright’s office last night. A general get-together and dinner will begiven for the entire softball league at the Lounge of the Commercial hotel on Friday. To add a familiar atmosphere to the softball dinner a special table will be set for the “hecklers” who will be urged to “do their stuff” if anyone attempts to make a speech during the dinner. The “hecklers”, whose names will be omitted here, will be remembered by fans and players for their spontaneous outbursts during crucial moments of the softball games this past season. Present at last night’s meeting were: John Gammick, softball league president; George Wright, secretary-treasurer; Les Carter, in charge of softball maintenance; Taylor Wines and Paul Sawyer, announcers and Guy Blair, scorekeeper. There were 33 nights of softball during the season and it is estimated that approximately 6,600 Elko softball fans enjoyed the friendly rivalry of the local teams.
50 YEARS AGO September 15, 1971: Two Elko County members of Future Farmers of America have been recommended by the National FFA Board of Directors to receive the American Farmer Degree, the highest honor of membership in FFA. The two Elko County residents are Larry E. Goicoechea, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elias Goicoechea of the Holland Ranch; and Lloyd Allen Torell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clark Torell of the University of Nevada’s Knoll Creek Agricultural Field Laboratory. Goicoechea is a member of the Ruby Mountain FFA and Torell belongs to the FFA Chapter at Wells High School. The two Nevada FFA members were among 470 recommended throughout the nation.
September 16, 1971: A gun safety course for all seventh graders at Elko Junior High School is being conducted this week under the direction of Robert Call, science teacher. The course is taught each year to seventh grade students before hunting season starts in the fall. According to the instructor, the purpose of the course is to teach students the proper handling of firearms before they go out with weapons for the first time. During the week, students learn about guns, ammunition, gun inspection and gun safety. Mr. Call is also the author of a book, Gun Safety, which is used by the Elko County School District. Assisting Call in the program are Lonny Davis and Walt James.
September 17, 1971: Reminders were issued today by the Elko Chamber of Commerce and the Nevada State Cattle Association, co-sponsors for the fifth annual Businessman-Rancher Field Day scheduled Sunday at the Elko fairgrounds. Harvey Barnes of Jiggs, chairman of the event for the NSCA, said activities will start with a Donor-Calf Sale at 9:30 a.m. to be followed by a barbeque luncheon to be served by Elko County CowBelles at noon and an afternoon program of track events for youngsters and arena events for adults.
25 YEARS AGO September 13, 1996: The Southern Bands Clinic expansion officially opened Tuesday with a dedication ceremony and open house. Welcoming the guests was Elko Band Tribal Chairman Raymond Gonzales, who opened the program and introduced tribal member Corbin Harney for the invocation. Te-Moak Tribal Health Director Anthony Jake introduced Patricia Gualco, a former administrator for the Elko Bands Council, who spoke on the history of the clinic. Southern Bands Clinic Director Norman Cavanaugh introduced the clinic staff and a tour of the new addition, conducted by Felix Ike followed.
September 14, 1996: Lamoille 4-H Club held its monthly business meeting at the Lamoille Rancher’s Center, presided by President Marsha Sarman. Under new business, the Highway Cleanup, which will be held on Sept. 15 in Lamoille was discussed. Also, a discussion was held about the painting of the schoolhouse fence. Club officers for next year were elected. Ben McKnight was elected president; Mitt Jones, vice president; Krezzenda Williamson, secretary; Jess Jones, treasurer; Carl Sarman, reporter; Tiffany Schroeder and Dan McKnight, photographers; Jacob Oros, historian; and Justin Schroeder, sentinel. Officers will begin serving in October.