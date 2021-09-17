Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO September 12, 1896: Valentine Walthers has our thanks for a choice lot of vegetables from his garden. Potatoes, turnips, beets, etc., large and fine, were found in the lot. His place can’t be beat for fruit and vegetables.

Miss Hallie Bigelow was a passenger on Wednesday evening’s east-bound train. She goes East for the purpose of cultivating her voice. Miss Cherrie Vender of Carson accompanied her.

The public school opened Monday with 95 scholars.

This has been a lively week in Elko. The business houses in town were all decorated with flags and bunting in honor of the conventions. Most of our space this week has been taken up with convention news.

100 YEARS AGO September 12, 1921: The Elko general hospital has but one cradle, a dainty affair of enameled white steel, swung on two pedestals so that it can be placed by the side of the mother’s bed where she can swing it to and fro and feast her eyes on the “finest baby ever.” But there is only one of the little cradles and the demand has grown so great that it looks as if more must be installed if there is to be peace in the county hospital, as there are now three babies in the hospital and all are demanding the coveted little bed.