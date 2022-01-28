Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

January 23, 1987: Booming times are in store for Elko. Don’t stand in the way. Lend your help and Elko will soon be the largest and best town in Nevada.

Peculiar weather, this. Not much like winter. More like spring. All the snow has disappeared from the streets, though there is said to be considerable piled up in the canyons of the Ruby range.

Ice wagons are running briskly these days. If they didn’t the ice would all run away between the ice pond and the icehouse.

Lamoille Valley: A move is on foot to consolidate the three post offices in this valley. One office in a valley of this kind, if properly managed, would be a sufficiency; and the postmaster and the mail carrier would then receive a fair commission for their work. We hope the move will succeed.

100 YEARS AGO

January 23, 1922: Word has been received that Shoshone Indians, Harry Thacker, a former employee of the Free Press, and Guy Manning are in Washington D.C., looking after the interests of the Western Shoshone Indian Reservation in Owyhee. This is the second trip that Thacker has made to Washington in the interest of his tribe. Thacker was formerly a student at Stewart Indian School. He is a man of more than ordinary ability, making him the logical choice of his tribe to represent them at the capitol. Manning is also of exceptional ability and was formerly connected with the George Russell Company in Battle Mountain. It is expected that much good will be accomplished for the Shoshone tribe through the trip of their representatives to Washington.

January 27, 1922: Next Tuesday afternoon, Elko’s first free public library will open its doors to the public, affording an opportunity for book distribution to the people of the city. The basement of the court house has been selected as the convenient place for distributing the free reading matter that has been assembled and catalogued through the efforts of the ladies of the Twentieth Century club. Entrance to the new library rooms will be through the west door. About a thousand volumes have been gathered by the ladies through donations and from revenue that has been derived from various entertainments held in the past. Too much cannot be said for the enterprise of the members of the Twentieth Century club for their efforts in securing this much needed civic improvement.

January 29, 1922: The annual celebration of Chinese New Year’s is now going on in the local Chinese colony. The celebration which lasts an entire week, started yesterday in front of the Wah Lung Company store. A six color flag of the Chinese Republic is flying in Chinatown. All of the residents have dressed in their traditional gala attire in honor of the event.

75 YEARS AGO

January 28, 1947: A regular meeting of Elko Post 2350 Veterans of Foreign Wars will be held tonight at the library building. All members are urged to attend and bring their division, regimental, battalion or ship insignia with them. Johnnie Gammick is arranging to have a huge plaque made showing the different insignia of the many overseas outfits in which the men of Elko county served. The plaque will also show the name of the outfit, the place they landed and list their major campaigns. When the plaque is completed, it will be on display for the benefit of the general public.

January 29, 1947: Winners of special awards were named Saturday night by members of the tr. Joseph’s Altar Society at a general get-together. The Altar society was assisted by the members of the Knights of Columbus. The winners were as follows: Mel Cosgriff, Twin Falls, Idaho, Bendix washer; Miss Georgia Brown, Elko, Mixmaster; Mrs. Hugh Lipparelli, Elko, toastmaster; Mrs. Fauntele White, electric clock; Miss Georgia Brown, nylon hose. Mrs. Lolita Puccinelli was the general chairman with the following assistants: Altar society, Mesdames Gus Puccinelli, Mario Quilici Gus Paoli, Romano Fratini; Knights of Columbus, Charles Armuth, Gus Paoli, Adolph Lipparelli and Mario Quilici.

50 YEARS AGO

January 26, 1972: Trustees of the Elko County School District last night voted to continue the revised dress code the county after hearing reports from the district principals as to their feelings on the code. The general consensus of the principals on the code (changed some three months ago to permit girls wearing dress slacks and pant suits to school) was that they had experienced no problems since the revision. Harold Ridgway, speaking for the elementary school principals, said that very few problems had ben experienced on the elementary level and since the elementary students are outside a great deal the change made a lot of sense in their case. Elko High School principal Edwin Jensen noted that a small percentage of students are wearing the slacks very day and they that he had no problems with the change. Board member Harry Jevas brought out in discussion after the principals had given their views, that he felt girls should be in dresses and boys should be in pants. Dr. Hugh Collett said that since this is western country and all the town mottos express pride in being western, then western clothes should be encouraged as long as they are clean and neat.

January 29, 1972: Residents of the Independence Valley area, in cooperation with the Nevada Division of Forestry, this week established a volunteer fire department and elected officers and a board of directors. Elected president of the Independence Valley Fire Department was William Evans. Other officers include Dean Rhoads, vice president; JoAnn Wright, secretary; and Grace Evans, treasurer. Jim Wright was named fire chief. Serving on the board of directors are the above officers, the fire chief and Robbin Van Norman, Nelo Mori, Deloyd Satterthwaite, Harlan Lage, and Steve McDermott. In Deeth, elections were held recently for the volunteer fire department there. Norman Peters was elected president; Cal Riggins, vice president; and Drew Dahl, secretary-treasurer. George Eldridge was named to the board of directors.

25 YEARS AGO

January 25, 1997: Last year’s Cowboy Poetry Gathering drew a huge crowd despite a record 24 inches of snow that fell just in time for opening day. But, the annual get-together is held in the dead of winter for a good reason. It’s the only time a lot of the poets can take a break, between the fall gather and the spring calving, to come into town. They don’t call it the “working man’s gathering” for nothing.

January 29, 1997: Plans to move the historic Sherman Station from the XL Ranch to Elko’s city park have grown into a design of a “whole village.” Elko Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carla Willie told the city council last night. Besides moving the station this summer, the chamber now plans to move four small outbuildings to surround it, Willie said. They will be a creamery, schoolhouse, barn and blacksmith shop, she said. Money is available to move he outbuildings Willie said, because the station itself can be moved in one piece. Not having to dismantle and reassemble the main building in order to relocate it will save a great deal of money, she said.

