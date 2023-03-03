125 YEARS AGO

February 26, 1898: Tracy Fairchild came down from Tuscarora Tuesday night and has been “killing time” ever since.

Elko has about the toughest looking Main street of any town of its size in the State, whereas it ought to have the best.

The fine weather the fore part of the week brought out the bicyclists in goodly number. The riding is pretty rough, however.

Mrs. Chas. Oliver and Miss Rose Gardner are up from Winnemucca. The school at Winnemucca closed for a week on account of the whooping cough, and Miss Gardner put in the vacation visiting Elko relatives.

100 YEARS AGO

75 YEARS AGO

February 26, 1948: The Elko rodeo will be known as “The Silver State Stampede.” Members of the board of Directors of the Elko chamber of commerce made their selection today. The winning name was submitted by Mrs. Tom Duval of Elko. The directors chose “The Silver State Stampede” from a great number of suggested names. The winner will be fully outfitted in a rodeo outfit.

February 28, 1948: There were cub scouts all over the place last night at the biggest meeting in the history of the organization. Birthday cakes for the group no doubt had something to do with the turnout which approximated 200, as the lodge room of the Elks Home was practically filled with children and parents. William Mabee made the following awards: William Johns, Wolf and Gold Arrow; George McConkie, Silver Arrow; Enos Alacano, Wolf; Jerry Cable, Chan Griswold, Charles Peterson and Donald Taufer, Gold Arrows; Lynn Burns, Lion; Charles Armuth, Lion; Milton Burnett, wolf; Wayne White, Silver Arrow and Bear badge. C.W. Paul and Norman Traher, who helped direct the Cub scout activities, expressed themselves as being greatly pleased with the interest shown.

March 1, 1948: Elko is to have a Dutch Auction, with the W.C. Moell company trying the merchandise idea in this city. The basic idea of the Cutch Auction is to show a large collection of individually priced items on which the price is automatically reduced a certain percentage every day until sold – usually five percent. People attracted by the display will vacilitate back and forth between the desire to buy now and own the item and the "bargain sense” which urges them to wait one more day and hope that nobody else will buy the item. Both the dealer and customer have a lot of fun as a result of the Dutch Auction. The plan will be started on Wednesday for a period of 10 days.

March 4, 1948: “The Time Shop” will open in Elko tomorrow. This announcement was made today by Albert Orbe and Ed Cox. The shop will be opened at the Orbe Saddlery shop at 490 Commercial street. Cox is a repairman and manager of the shop. He has been repairing clocks and watches for the past seven years.

50 YEARS AGO

February 27, 1973: Several groups of Elko High School musicians will travel tomorrow to the five-state Western Convention of the Music Educators National Council in Tucson, Ariz. where they were invited to perform as a result of a tape audition. Selected were Woodwind Trio: Lori Gregory, clarinet; Diana Duke, flute; and Angie Rush, oboe. Clarinet Trio: Ginny Collett, Meg Glaser and Joni Rueckert. Miss Glaser also was recently chosen solo clarinetist with Nevada’s All-State Band.

March 1, 1973: The annual Cooking School and Best Cook Round-Up which has been held in Elko for the past eight years will not be held in 1973: Ted Stookey of Nevada Power Company and coordinator of the event said there is no suitable hall in Elko where the school can be conducted this year. Last year this event was held in the convention center of the Stockmen’s Hotel, but this year the Stockmen’s will be undergoing extensive remodeling which will include the present convention center.

March 2, 1973: Linda Westlund of Lamoille is the winner of the Elko Lions Club speech contest and Gretchen Holbert of Elko is the finalist. Both girls, students at Elko High School, spoke on this year’s topic, “Adulthood at 18, Its Responsibilities.” The contest was held Tuesday evening following dinner at the Ranchinn Motor Lodge.

25 YEARS AGO

February 26, 1998: When the Nevada 4A League state basketball tournament tipped off today, the Elko High School girls’ basketball players began chasing a championship – not only for themselves – but for their coach. Lynette Davis, a Nevada State High School Basketball Hall of Fame coach in her 27th year – all in Elko County – could become the state’s first coach to win a state basketball title in all four leagues. If Elko wins the state championship, it would be Davis’ ninth title and eighth in Elko. She also won a state title in 1977 in Carlin. Davis already owns the record for a state title the 1A, 2A and 3A classifications and has more than 500 wins.

February 28, 1998: “Our Legacy: The Land, The Family, The Cattle,” was the theme of the Centennial Cattlemen’s Convention where Janice Connelley of Mountain City was installed as president-elect of American National CattleWomen. Connelley has been active in local, state and national CattleWomen organizations for more than 20 years. She has served a president of Elko County CattleWomen and Nevada CattleWomen. Connelley and her husband, Jim, manage a small cow-calf ranch in northern Elko County.