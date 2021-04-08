Stories of Old Nevada: A backhoe with a history

At the Sierra Nevada Golf Ranch in Carson Valley, I was planting trees using the backhoe alongside the road approaching the clubhouse one day when I started digging up some small rusty horseshoes. Also alongside the road was a sign that said that this was where the Pony Express route crossed the road leading to the clubhouse. Since I knew the people at the Nevada State Museum, I took the rusty Pony Express horseshoes to donate to the museum.

After we left Glenbrook, we started doing work in Carson City and other locations. I used the backhoe to dig the plant holes at the Carson City Main Post office. I also dug the plant holes with the backhoe for the Carson City Court House. We used it to do snow removal at many locations around Carson City, Lakeview, Franktown and Timberline.

In 1999, we were using the backhoe to dig the footing for a dumpster enclosure at the Nevada State Museum in Carson City. My equipment operator informed me he was digging up a bunch of “rusty old bearings.” When I went over to see what he had found, I realized they were not bearings at all. What they were was a cluster of coin dies from the old Carson City Mint that had been disposed of by burying them in the ground alongside the mint building.