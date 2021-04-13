Stories of Old Nevada: Austin

Prior to 1862, Central Nevada was a vast and unexplored area. Native American Indians, Pony Express riders and overland mail personnel were the only people who inhabited the area.

The first big silver strike occurred in 1862 by William Talcott, a former Pony Express rider and resident of the Reese River Pony Express Station. He was said to have been cutting wood at Pony Canyon when he discovered a promising quartz vein. Samples were sent to Virginia City for assay which came back with confirmation that the vein was rich in silver.

News of the discovery spread rapidly, and the Reese River mining district was organized in July. Hundreds of miners arrived in the district in 1862, but it was not until January of 1863 that the great Reece River silver rush attracted thousands of miners and prospectors.

Although Austin was in a remote part of Nevada, it’s location on the established Pony Express Route made it one of the easier boom towns to reach at the time, which accelerated the pace at which the district was developed. Named for Austin, Texas, Austin became the County Seat of Lander County. The County Seat was changed to Battle Mountain in 1979.