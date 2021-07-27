Stories of Old Nevada: Dayton

As readers of my articles know, I have done a series of articles about towns in Nevada. The one town I have not written much about yet happens to be the town where I now live is Dayton. It is Nevada’s first settlement and was founded in 1849.

It was in the spring of that year when a frontiersman guiding a group of emigrants to California discovered gold nuggets at the mouth of Gold Creek Canyon near where it empties into the Carson River.

In 1861, The Nevada Territory was established. Also in 1861, residents changed the name from Chinatown to Dayton after John Day, the surveyor who laid out the town. Chinatown was the name used when Chinese placer miners worked in Gold Canyon.

In 1860, the Pony Express built a station in Dayton at Pike and Main Streets on the route of the emigrant trail. Well preserved ruins of the station are still visible today. In 1861, Nevada Territory was established by President Lincoln and Lyon County became one of the first original nine counties in Nevada. The County seat was located in Dayton until the courthouse burned down in 1909 and the county seat was moved to Yerington by 1911.