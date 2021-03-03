Stories of Old Nevada: Elko

Having worked for NDOT for many years on the Interstate highways across Nevada, I spent many days working in Elko, Nevada. During that time, I met and got to know many of the engineers and crew members who worked there in those days. If any of you in Elko remember me, let me know, as I would love to hear from you.

Elko is known for gold mining in the areas around Carlin where millions in gold have been recovered. Just west of Elko is the California Trail Interpretive Center. This has displays and information about the pioneers who came this way back in the mid 1800s.

When the twin Carlin tunnels were being constructed, I was still working for NDOT and inspected the tunnels when they were still under construction. During the time I worked in Elko, I also worked in nearby Wells, Nevada. On one occasion, I was playing pool in a bar in wells when an intoxicated construction worker smacked me on the side of my head with the open end of a beer glass and cut a cookie out of my scalp. A co-worker took me to the Elko hospital to have the cookie sewed back on to my scalp.

Years later, I often brought my books to sell at the Northeastern Nevada Museum and at the Book Store in Elko. Having not been there for some time, I hope the Museum will see this article and place another order.