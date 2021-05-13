Stories of Old Nevada: Eureka

During the 1870s hundreds of Italian immigrants settled in and around the city and worked as charcoal burners, cutting and burning wood at low oxygen to produce charcoal. Around 5,000 acres of forest were cut each year for charcoal production, and by 1878 most trees within a 50-mile radius were gone. This caused the price of charcoal to steadily rise, but the smelter owners, merchants and teamsters that delivered and consumed the charcoal conspired to keep the price down, effectively straddling the Italian charcoal burners with additional costs.

During the summer of 1879, around 500 mostly Italian immigrants formed the Charcoal Burners Protective Association in an effort to maintain a fair price for charcoal. The Protective Association members were aggressive in their actions, striking and working to prevent the delivery of the charcoal that was critical to both the operation of the local smelters, but also Eureka’s general prosperity.

The Eureka County sheriff sent out posses on numerous occasions in an effort to arrest the agitators, but the association controlled much of the area outside of Eureka and local law enforcement was unable to resolve the situation. Finally in August the state military was engaged to assist the sheriff in ending the strike. The situation climaxed on August 18, 1879 when deputies and state militia confronted a large group of burners south of Eureka and Fish Creek.