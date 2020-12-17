Stories of Old Nevada: Gabbs

My first visit to Gabbs was when Oliver Perondi and I worked for NDOT and went to final out the contract records for construction of new State Route 844 for access to the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park.

We met with Resident Engineer Chuck McPartland at his office in town. We told him about our experience with getting to town on State Route 361 from US 50 and running across thousands of tarantulas crossing the highway, leaving the surface a slick mess of dead spiders. He told us they migrate every fall and this happens every year. I preserved one of the big black hairy spiders in alcohol to bring home to show my kids.

We were planning to stay overnight and asked Chuck where we could stay and where was the best place to eat. He recommended a local restaurant and a motel for us. When we checked in to the motel, the lady at the desk told us that when we used the shower, we had to use the cold water faucet for hot water and the hot water faucet if we wanted cold water. She explained the water from the mining company well was hot spring water and that the hot water heater was just a storage tank to let the water cool off.