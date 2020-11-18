Stories of Old Nevada: Glenbrook

A fleet of Lake Tahoe steam ships brought logs from around Lake Tahoe to the Glenbrook pier and sawmill. While our crew was working at Glenbrook, we used many of the pilings from the old pier to construct a retaining wall for erosion control along the beach where the steamer “Tahoe” had been launched in 1896. I often hiked up Slaughterhouse Canyon along the route of the narrow gauge Glenbrook Railroad that hauled logs to Spooner summit to be sent down the V-flume to Carson City. This narrow gauge locomotive has been restored and can be seen at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

The still standing Glenbrook Hotel was built in 1876, using material from an old sawmill. By 1880 the town had several boarding houses, two saloons, thirty cottages, one sawmill, store, livery stable and a butcher shop.

After the lumber boom was over, it became a tourist destination with visitors from San Francisco who took the train to Truckee and then a short line to Tahoe City where they took the steamer to sail around the lake and many then stayed at the Glenbrook Hotel.