Stories of Old Nevada: Minden and Gardnerville

Continuing on with my stories about towns in Nevada, I will now tell about Minden and Gardnerville Nevada. At the Douglas County historical Society Museum in Gardnerville, I donated the collection of Native American artifacts known as the Cassinelli-Perino Artifact Collection. This collection was the inspiration for my best selling book, "Preserving Traces of the Great Basin Indians." I also donated some artifacts I found at Glenbrook where I worked for eight years.

The history of Douglas County begins with the arrival of the Fred Dangberg family in 1853. Fred Dangberg Senior, (1830-1904), a German emigrant, arrived in Gold Canyon near Dayton in 1857. Fred then started development of his Home Ranch in Carson Valley. He and his family then developed irrigation ditches between 1858-1901.

The Dangbergs then expanded their businesses to include butter, milk, sheep, wool, cattle, wheat, alfalfa and flour milling. He was elected for the second time as a Nevada State Senator in 1882. In 1904, Fred Dangberg passed away at the age of 73. At the time of his death, he owned 37,000 acres of land.