Stories of Old Nevada: Paradise Valley

About 40 miles north of Winnemucca is the small town of Paradise Valley. Having many relatives in this small ranching community, I have made many trips to this town to visit them and enjoy the wonderful ranch where they live. My late uncle Bob and his wife, Georgene were gracious enough to allow my wife, Mary, and me to stay with them and their kids every year. Mary and Georgene were sisters, so it was always a great family gathering.

The ranch where they lived is known as the Old Mill Ranch, due to being the location of the still existing Silver State Flour Mill, built and operated back in the 1860s. This was a water powered mill using water from Martin Creek to turn a turbine to power the mill machinery.

At my yard in Dayton, I have a millstone from the old mill given to me by Uncle Bob.

I often went up to the ranch during hunting and fishing season to catch trout and hunt deer, antelope, sage hen and partridge. On one deer hunting trip Uncle Bob was accidentally shot by another hunter through both thighs on opening day of the season. Though badly injured, he was able to come back with me on the last day of the season to get his deer.