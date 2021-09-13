Stories of Old Nevada: Stewart Indian School

The school had a museum where they displayed Indian artifacts. I donated my arrowhead collection to the museum. A few years later the museum closed so I took the collection to the Douglas County Museum in Gardnerville where it is today. This collection is the basis for my book, “Preserving Traces of the Great Basin Indians.”

Native American children were forced to attend the Stewart Institute up to secondary school age. The initial intent of the school was to eliminate the Indian language and culture from the children, to provide them with trade skills and to make them assimilate to American culture. Students during the early years were harshly disciplined and acted as unpaid labor to maintain the institution.

The school struggled and some superintendents lasted less than a year. in 1919, Frederic Snyder was put in charge and he turned the floundering school into an architectural and horticultural showplace. The children were prohibited by assimilation policies until 1934 from using their native language and culture.

After the Indian Reorganization Act, Alida Cynthia Bowler became Director of the Stewart Indian School and Reservations. She defended the Indians’ interests against the federal government’s ongoing desire to prevent their ownership of land, and supported retention of Indian culture among the students.