Stories of Old Nevada: The Como mining area

Unfortunately, before the end of 1864, ore was beginning to run out at Como and many of the mines closed. Como was largely abandoned by the next year, though it has undergone subsequent revivals from 1879-1881 and again from 1902-1905. Though these later revivals were more profitable, Como never drew the prior excitement. In June 1935, a last-ditch effort was conducted when a 300-ton flotation mill was placed into operation by the Como Mines Company. It quickly failed, and Como has remained silent ever since.

My family and I have visited what is left of Como a few times but the road is so terrible, the trip is hardly worth the effort. We have found a few Indian artifacts near the townsite. Curiously, the most famous resident of Como was Paiute Chief Truckee, father of Chief Winnemucca. He befriended white men and assisted wagon trains. He had been a scout for Kit Carson and John C. Fremont during their early explorations in Nevada.

Alfred Doten had moved to Nevada in 1863 to participate in the silver boom but soon began work as a reporter on the Como Sentinel, Virginia Daily Union, Virginia City Territorial Enterprise, and Gold Hill Daily News, which he bought in 1872 and guided to a legacy as one of the leading newspapers of the Comstock.