Stories of Old Nevada: The 'Loneliest road in America'

Next on the route comes Austin, Nevada, famous for a tall stone building called Stokes Castle. Austin, settled in 1862, was the mother of central Nevada mining towns and has 11 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The next town on the route is Eureka, Nevada with the restored 1880 Eureka Opera House and the Eureka Sentinel Newspaper Museum. Eureka is the County Seat of Eureka County.

The next town along the route is Ely, Nevada, county seat of White Pine County. Ely is known for a huge open pit mine at Ruth west of town where millions of tons of copper ore was removed over many years. One of the main attractions in Ely is the Nevada Northern Railway Museum. The Nevada Northern Railroad still operates as a tourist attraction. Ely also has the White Pine County Golf Course. Just southeast of Ely is Baker, Nevada, gateway to the Great Basin National Park.

As you can see, the Highway 50 Route across Nevada is filled with places of historical importance and I have barely scratched the surface in this short article. When traveling the route, get out of the car and take a walk alongside the highway. You may see wildflowers, Indian paintbrush, arrowheads, gem stones, quartz crystals, lizards doing pushups on flat rocks, and all sorts of wildlife.

There is more to Highway 50 than getting from one place to another. Having been there many times, I have never felt lonely on Highway 50.

