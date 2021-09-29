Stories of Old Nevada: Tuscarora

A small, four-stamp mill was set up and crude bullion was freighted to Elko for shipment by train to the San Francisco Mint. By 1878, the population had swelled to 5,000.

A 10-stamp mill went into operation, miners' wages went up to four dollars a day but those times did not last long. That same year a long, hard winter hit and some of the mines began shutting down, prompting more people to leave town.

By 1880, ore was running out and even more mines shut down. Optimistic miners hoped for another boom but nothing substantial ever happened for the miners again.

This was not the end for Tuscarora, however. The town water source had become contaminated by cows. This prompted repairs and addition of pipe to a nearby spring so the town could have clean water. In 1969, Julie and Dennis Parks started a pottery school, Tuscarora Retreat, and within a few years, were internationally acclaimed. They considered the isolation of the camp, about 50 miles northwest of Elko, ideal for living and creating clay art.

Tuscarora now has many conveniences -- television, a dependable water supply, and electricity. They have a few luxuries not available to city dwellers -- clear sky, fresh air, everyone knows everyone else, and each has his or her own claim to personal liberty.

