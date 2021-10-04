Stories of Old Nevada: Unionville

There is no formal government in the hamlet of Unionville, which is unincorporated. Some abandoned buildings such as Twain’s cabin and a one-room schoolhouse remain standing in various stages of disrepair, but there is no ongoing activity to preserve any of these. Unionville is frequently referred to as a ghost town.

Just north of the town limits is a cemetery, which still may be used on occasion for burials. A few yards farther into the county, there is a fork in the main road, where aerial photographs reveal a large concrete foundation upon which stand two large structures, along with two or three smaller structures of relatively recent vintage. These structures are Unionville’s local garbage dumping grounds.

Family members of mine recently visited Unionville and provided much of the information for this article. The town of Unionville likely got its name from the fact that the town was established around the time of the Civil War and Nevada was a strong supporter of the Union cause during the war.

There is a Union Hotel in Dayton, alongside a wall of the Dayton Pony Express Station.

On June 5, 1861, someone raised the flag of the Confederate States of America over Johnny Newman’s Saloon in Virginia City. The citizens of the Comstock were enraged to discover the “Stars and Bars” flying over the town.

There was a strong secessionist element in the fledgling Nevada Territory, but the reaction was overwhelmingly on the Union side. The people of Virginia City responded swiftly, and a mob of townspeople tore down the rebel flag without any further violence.

