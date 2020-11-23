Stories of Old Nevada: Yerington

Despite its small-town lifestyle, Yerington’s Casino West offers the traditional enjoyments of dice, cards and video slot machines, and a variety of food and lodging is available.

In the Yerington Indian Colony is a monument to Yerington’s famous Native American, the Paiute prophet Wovoka.

He was a major figure during the final downfall of the Indian nations.

His Ghost Dance movement led to the slaughter at Wounded Knee.

His vision of the return of the buffalo, and of the Native American lifeways, was an attractive prophecy to the native people whose culture was melting away, and it was fervently believed and spread through the Indian world.

A granite monument that sketches his life stands within sight of the fields near Yerington where his wickiup was a common sight before his death in 1932. When I wrote my prehistoric novel, “Legends of Spirit Cave,” one of the characters in the book was a shaman that I named Akovow, which was Wovoka spelled backwards.