ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested on credit card fraud charges after she reportedly asked the card owner’s friend if she knew what the PIN number was.

An Elko Police Department officer was called to a residence Saturday by a woman who said she believed Amanda J. Smith, 31, had taken her Electronic Benefits Transfer card when she visited her house. A mutual friend told her Smith had said she was “holding onto” the card but wanted to know the PIN number, according to the arrest report.

Police determined that the card had been used at a convenience store with three transactions totaling more than $150.

After viewing surveillance footage of the purchases, police arrested Smith on three counts of using a credit or debit card or ID without consent; three counts of receiving property or services by unlawful use of credit or debit card; and obtaining credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent.

Smith is also facing a charge of failure to prevent truancy after notice, according to jail records. Her bail was listed at $35,195.

According to jail records, Smith was also arrested in March 2022 for felony possession of a controlled substance, false statement to obstruct a public officer, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. She pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 32 months in prison, and was placed on probation for six months.

She was also arrested in January 2020 for conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Smith pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 159 days in jail and ordered to serve 21 days in jail and pay $1,105 restitution. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 177 days in jail and was ordered to serve 72 hours in jail and pay $12.36 restitution and pay $115 in fees and fines.