ELKO – Is there a silver lining in the cloud of COVID-19?

There are several silver linings, according to Michael Broyles, Elko High School band director, who is “focused on controlling the things that we can control and make the best out of any situation that we’re given.”

Broyles spoke as half of his band students gathered for band camp at EHS on Aug. 4. They submitted waivers and had their temperature checked before passing through the gates to join a socially distanced group of 10 mask-wearing students to practice scales and run through marching drills.

“We’re trying to do what we can do to be a positive influence for our students and our community while also maintaining the strict guidelines that we’ve been given to follow,” Broyles said. “We’re limited in what we can do, but we’re making the best of the situation.”

He praised his students for their enthusiasm and resilience amid the circumstances.

“I’m very confident and excited for our students. They embrace change very well. They’re very excited to be back and to doing things as close to normal as possible,” he said.

The band is divided into two sections, Maroon and White, for band camp. Overall, about 70-75 members this fall include several incoming freshmen who are replacing some band members who decided to attend school online.

“All in all, the band’s about the same size as it has been in the past,” Broyles said. “We have to limit some things at rehearsals to abide by the maximum group size of 50 at any given rehearsal.”

Drum major and senior Hannah Weight was one of the students who returned to campus for band camp after a “crazy” spring that saw the Winter Drum Line’s season cut short, eliminating the team’s practices and traveling to competitions.

“Everything was scary and frustrating, but I think it was necessary so we could try and get it under control,” Weight explained.

For Weight, who has played the flute and piccolo since the fifth grade, being back on campus this month was a return to normalcy.

“I’m happy to be here,” she said. “It makes things feel a little bit more normal.”

Broyles agreed.

“Talking to everyone that’s been here so far this week, all of them have said they’re just so glad to be back and playing again with their friends and making music,” he said.

Virtual music education

When the school year begins, Broyles said he has plans to maximize technology for all band students with some internet-based programs he’s accessed over the summer.

“I’m pretty excited about some of the things that I’ve found online,” he said. “There’s more and more research that’s becoming available to do project-based learning, things like composition projects, music training, music theory, and ear training.”

Additionally, students can digitally record and submit their practices and join online ensembles to perform with other musicians.

Masterclasses on Zoom with EHS alumni and award-winning jazz musicians who have performed at previous Emil Matys Jazz Fests are also planned for the upcoming school year.

“For the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade band, we’re going to be incorporating a lot of these different things to try to keep it safe and educational and also have some new things in there as well,” Broyles said. “It will look a little different, but it will be great. We’re prepared to make it fun and educational.”

He still encourages students to join, regardless of experience.

“We are still looking for new band members,” Broyles said. “If you are interested in signing up for the band, send me an email, and we can get you information and signed up for the class.”

Back to school

There were some apprehensions, Weight said, about returning to campus for band camp.

There was “a little bit” of reservation from her family, but “I feel we’re taking precautions and that we’ll be OK,” she said.

As for the first week back to school?

“I’m not looking forward to it, but I’m not dreading it. I think I’m mostly nervous,” Weight said. “I don’t know how it’s going to work, and I’m not sure how things are going to be. But I am ready to give it my best shot and hope that things will be OK and that I can graduate and things will be OK. Just wear your mask.”

For Broyles, the first week of school usually means preparing for Dinner in the Park, one of the band’s signature fundraising events, and the marching band’s appearance in the Elko County Fair parade.

This year will look a little different for both facets of the band program due to the limitations on public events and performances.

“Everything is still very fluid right now,” he said.

Broyles and his assistant band director Rodrick Royce are working on possibly live streaming band performances to the public online and the logistics for a reduced in-person gathering for Dinner in the Park.

Although most fundraising events have been curtailed, the band is open to exploring potential service projects that might raise a little bit of money for the band program.

“We are always looking for things we can be of service to the community, whether it be performing or just needing an extra set of hands to do a specific job or task,” Broyles said.

Keeping upbeat

Despite the changes and challenges, Broyles expressed his optimism for the upcoming school year, including the opening of the Performing Arts Building, another silver lining for the EHS music program.

The new building that will house music and drama classes, along with the Science Building, are both expected to provide much-needed space for larger classroom populations at the high school, Broyles explained. The buildings also come with state-of-the-art air filtration systems to reduce airborne virus contaminants, “to help us keep students safe.”

“We’re still not sure exactly how things are going to be split with the hybrid schedule and what our day-to-day numbers are going to look like, but we’re supposed to keep it under 50% of the max occupancy or 50 people. That’s what we know as of right now. We could certainly use those new buildings now to help get more space to spread out into.”

Preparing for the upcoming year to accommodate the safety guidelines was a collaborative effort among many people who poured “countless hours” into organizing the campus before the first day of school.

“I want to say a huge thank you to our custodial staff, building superintendents and administration for the countless hours that they have put in this summer to prepare themselves and our buildings to see students again this fall,” Broyles said. “Also, thank you to the office staff up at Central Office and the IT department. They ordered all of those hotspots and counting all of those Chromebooks. They’ve done their due diligence to make sure that we’re prepared to handle this, and I look forward to seeing it come to fruition.”

Ultimately the goal in times of uncertainty is staying positive. That means pulling all of the band members together, one way or another, to be an example for everyone as the Pride of Nevada, Broyles said.

“We hope to be a positive influence on the school and a positive image for the community. Our goal for the Pride of Nevada is that we take pride in ourselves, we take pride in what we do, and we take pride in our community. We want to be a source of pride for Elko, and I feel like we have that this year, even amidst all of the craziness.”

