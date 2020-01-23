Hoffman attends GOP event in Florida

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Delegates will participate in the “presidential preference poll” on Feb. 22 in Pahrump.

“We chose February 22 to bind our delegates to the President because the contrast couldn’t be greater,” Party Chairman Michael McDonald told the Independent in an emailed statement. “While Democrats fight it out over which socialist will be their nominee, the whole country will see that Nevada Republicans are firmly behind President Trump’s campaign and will spend the next year sharing his accomplishments and working to re-elect him in November.”

Nevada is one of a handful of states skipping the caucus this election year. Two other Republicans, former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, are running in the primary, but former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford dropped out in November.

Elko-area residents will have a chance to show their support for Republican candidates at the Lincoln Day Dinner on Feb. 7 at the Boys and Girls Clubs. Nevada Gold Mines will host a reception for dinner attendees from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed at 6:30 by the dinner, program and auctions. Participants must register by Feb. 5. Tickets are $65 person or $500 for a table for eight.