Hoffman attends GOP event in Florida

ELKO – Republican National Committeeman Lee Hoffman of Elko and his wife Lynne are at the Trump National Doral Miami resort this week for the committee’s winter meeting, where they heard a speech by President Donald Trump on Thursday night.
“Just had lunch where Eric Trump was the speaker,” Hoffman told the Elko Daily on Thursday afternoon. “He was a very positive, motivating speaker.”
Hoffman, who also serves as chairman of the Elko County Republican Party, was elected Nevada’s national committeeman in 2014. He participated in a Rules Committee meeting Thursday afternoon, and said the main business session will be held on Friday.
The 168-member Republican National Committee expects to hear more about preparations for the national convention, which is scheduled Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Hoffman was an RNC delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention, after Nevada’s caucus in which Donald Trump won 14 delegates, Marco Rubio seven, Ted Cruz six, Ben Carson two and John Kasich one.
This election year promises to be a busy one for Republicans, despite the fact that there will be no caucus this time. Instead, the Nevada Republican Party will vote to pledge its delegates to President Donald Trump on the same day as the state’s Democratic presidential caucus, the Nevada Independent reported Thursday.
Delegates will participate in the “presidential preference poll” on Feb. 22 in Pahrump.
“We chose February 22 to bind our delegates to the President because the contrast couldn’t be greater,” Party Chairman Michael McDonald told the Independent in an emailed statement. “While Democrats fight it out over which socialist will be their nominee, the whole country will see that Nevada Republicans are firmly behind President Trump’s campaign and will spend the next year sharing his accomplishments and working to re-elect him in November.”
Nevada is one of a handful of states skipping the caucus this election year. Two other Republicans, former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, are running in the primary, but former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford dropped out in November.
Elko-area residents will have a chance to show their support for Republican candidates at the Lincoln Day Dinner on Feb. 7 at the Boys and Girls Clubs. Nevada Gold Mines will host a reception for dinner attendees from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed at 6:30 by the dinner, program and auctions. Participants must register by Feb. 5. Tickets are $65 person or $500 for a table for eight.
On Feb. 29, Elko County will hold its precinct meetings and county convention at Grammar No. 2. The party will adopt a platform and resolutions, as well as elect delegates to the Central Committee and the state convention, which is May 16 in Reno.
“Trump's campaign and the RNC have functionally become a one entity as they prepare for the 2020 campaign, with Trump, who eschewed a field and data operation in 2016, embracing and expanding on the national party's existing structure this time around,” The Associated Press reported Wednesday ahead of Trump’s address to the National Committee.
Trump’s remarks Thursday night were closed to press coverage, according to the AP.
No cellphones or recordings were allowed at Eric Trump’s address either, Hoffman said.