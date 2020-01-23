Hoffmans to hear Trump speak tonight in Miami

ELKO – Republican National Committeeman Lee Hoffman of Elko and his wife Lynne are at the Trump National Doral Miami resort this week for the committee’s winter meeting, and they will be hearing a speech by President Donald Trump tonight.
“Just had lunch where Eric Trump was the speaker,” Hoffman told the Elko Daily on Thursday afternoon. “He was a very positive, motivating speaker.”
Hoffman, who also serves as chairman of the Elko County Republican Party, was elected Nevada’s national committeeman in 2014. He was participating in a Rules Committee meeting Thursday afternoon, and said the main business session will be held on Friday.
The group expects to hear more about preparations for the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Hoffman was an RNC delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention, after a caucus in which Donald Trump won 14 delegates, Marco Rubio seven, Ted Cruz six, Ben Carson two and John Kasich one.
This election year promises to be a busy one for Republicans, despite the fact that there will be no caucus this time.
The Elko County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner is slated Feb. 7 at the Boys and Girls Clubs, 782 Country Club Drive. Nevada Gold Mines will host a reception for dinner attendees from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed at 6:30 by the dinner, program and auctions. Participants must register by Feb. 5. Tickets are $65 person or $500 for a table for eight.
The Nevada Republican Party Winter Meeting is Feb. 22 at the Nugget in Pahrump.
On Feb. 29, Elko County will hold its precinct meetings and county convention at Grammar No. 2. The party will adopt a platform and resolutions, as well as elect delegates to the Central Committee and the state convention, which is May 16 in Reno.