Holiday closures slated in Elko

ELKO – In observance of Thanksgiving, some businesses will be closed both Thursday and Friday this week.

Most retail operations and some private sector businesses will resume operation Friday morning. Check online for specific hours of retail operations.

Elko County offices, including the courthouse and senior center, will be closed both Thursday and Friday. Normal hours will resume at 9 a.m. Monday Nov. 29.

City of Elko offices will close Thursday and Friday and most will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.

“Ever since I have worked here, it has been a two-day holiday,” said City Manager Curtis Calder.

If anyone in the city has an emergency with sewer or water Calder said they can call dispatch at 777-7300. A city employee will be out to assess the situation to see if it needs immediate attention or can wait until after the weekend.

Many banks will be closed both days, including US Bank, NV State Bank and Nevada Bank and Trust.

Banks will resume regular hours of operation Monday.

The Elko Daily Free Press office will be closed on Thursday and Friday, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29. A newspaper will not be published on Wednesday.

