Holiday closures slated in Elko

ELKO – In observance of Thanksgiving, some businesses will be closed both Thursday and Friday this week.
Most retail operations and some private sector businesses will resume operation Friday morning. Check online for specific hours of retail operations.
Elko County offices, including the courthouse and senior center, will be closed both Thursday and Friday. Normal hours will resume at 9 a.m. Monday Nov. 29.
City of Elko offices will close Thursday and Friday and most will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.
“Ever since I have worked here, it has been a two-day holiday,” said City Manager Curtis Calder.
If anyone in the city has an emergency with sewer or water Calder said they can call dispatch at 777-7300. A city employee will be out to assess the situation to see if it needs immediate attention or can wait until after the weekend.
Many banks will be closed both days, including US Bank, NV State Bank and Nevada Bank and Trust.
Banks will resume regular hours of operation Monday.
The Elko Daily Free Press office will be closed on Thursday and Friday, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29. A newspaper will not be published on Wednesday.
Sydney Tschida as Cindy Lou Who looks to the audience as Mike Sena as the Grinch reads from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" to Flag View Intermediate School students and their families at the monthly literacy night Dec. 8.
People watched from the parking lot as fireworks were fired into the sky Dec. 2 at Khoury's Winterfest 2017.
Toni Milano
Khoury's Winterfest 2017
Crowds gathered Dec. 2 at Khoury's Market in Spring Creek for Winterfest 2017 that included fireworks and a live radio broadcast by My99.7.
Toni Milano
Khoury's Winterfest 2017
Bursts of fireworks went off near Khoury's Market at Winterfest 2017.
Toni Milano
Khoury's Winterfest 2017
Several rounds of fireworks were shot into the nightime sky Dec. 2 at Khoury's Winterfest 2017 in Spring Creek.
Toni Milano
Khoury's Winterfest 2017
Fireworks burst in the nightitme sky above Spring Creek at Khoury's Winterfest 2017.
Toni Milano
Dr. Seuss' Grinch reads to students at Flag View
Toni Milano
Downtown displays - Blohm Jewelers
A reindeer, Christmas tree and Santa Clause are part of the Christmas display at Blohm's Jewelers. Downtown displays reveal the holiday spirit with festive decorations and lights.
Toni Milano
Downtown displays - Indigo
A variety of Christmas trees, including wooden and metallic, are featured at Indigo in one of their display windows.
Toni Milano
Highland Estates get crafty for Christmas
Highland Estates residents, friends, relatives & volunteers create snowmen during the fourth annual Family Christmas Craft Day.
Highland Estates
Century 21 Gold West Realty
Floats from Century 21 Gold West Realty make their way down Idaho Street at the Parade of Lights Dec. 9.
Toni Milano
Santa Claus
Santa Claus waives to crowds gathered in Downtown and on Idaho Street atop a City of Elko fire engine, concluding the Parade of Lights Dec. 9
Toni Milano
The Cratchits celebrate Christmas
Sam Debenham as Bob Cratchit, Caylin Meyer as Tiny Tim, and Amber Adeline Brown, standing in for Allison Coppinger, as Mrs. Cratchit, mime a toast as John Patrick Rice as Ebenezer Scrooge looks on.
Toni Milano
Troll-theme at county clerk's office for Christmas
A white and pink Christmas tree is filled with trolls and candy canes as part of the Elko County Clerk's office troll-theme holiday decorations in their waiting area.