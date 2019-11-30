Holiday event guide

ELKO – With the late date of Thanksgiving this year, Christmas events will kick off before the turkey dinner leftovers are gone.

The action starts at 6 p.m. Monday when the Festival of Trees opens at the Elko Conference Center.

Here are more than a dozen activities that promise to be entertaining and inspiring on the countdown to Christmas:

Festival of Trees

Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit by visiting the Elko Conference Center Dec. 2-4. Behold an array of beautiful trees, wreaths, centerpieces and festive holiday décor, all of which are available for purchase through a silent auction. Proceeds go to local charities selected by the ECVA board of directors. There is no cost to submit an item for the auction or to attend. The 2019 Festival of Trees theme is “Explore Elko.”

Lighting up Wells