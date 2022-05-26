Holiday forecast: Cooling off with rain, snow showers

ELKO – What’s Memorial Day without a little snow?

The National Weather Service is predicting a cool and wet holiday weekend that includes a chance of snow showers Sunday night.

Thursday’s high of 92 degrees fell 2 degrees short of breaking the record for the date. It will be replaced with highs in the mid-50s on Sunday and Monday.

The weather service is calling for a 20% chance of showers Friday night followed by areas of blowing dust on Saturday. The chance of precipitation climbs to 50% Saturday night and Sunday, decreasing into Monday as rain turns to snow.

Breezy weather continues into the weekend with gusts up to 30 mph on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 70s Saturday.

The extended forecast calls for showers to move out and temperatures to warm back up for the work week.

